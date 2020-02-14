Stream these Valentine’s rom-coms today

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Showmax has added more romantic-comedies to enjoy, and a few sad love stories for those who aren’t feeling the Valentine’s spirit.

The Big Sick (2017)

Pakistan-born comedian Kumail (Emmy nominee Kumail Nanjiani from The Twilight Zone and Silicon Valley) and grad student Emily (Emmy nominee Zoe Kazan from Olive Kitteridge) fall in love but struggle as their cultures clash. When Emily contracts a mysterious illness, Kumail finds himself forced to face her feisty parents, his family’s expectations, and his true feelings.

Nanjiani wrote this classic with his real-life wife Emily V. Gordon, based on their own love story. “A classic boy-meets-girl, girl-falls-into-coma, boy-and-girl-write-Oscar-nominated-movie-about-it rom-com, in other words,” according to Rolling Stone, who included this “true tale of true love” in their roundup of the 50 best romantic comedies of all time.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Native New Yorker Rachel Chu, an economics professor, travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick’s family, but soon discovers they’re preposterously wealthy, with strong opinions about the ’class’ of person they’d like to see Nick dating.

Based on the bestselling 2013 novel by Kevin Kwan, this fairy tale romcom stars Constance Wu (Hustlers) in a Golden Globe-nominated role alongside Henry Golding (A Simple Favour) and Awkwafina (Ocean’s 8), who were both nominated for Teen Choice Awards for this film. BAFTA nominee Michelle Yeoh (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) and Jemma Chan (Captain Marvel) co-star.

As Rotten Tomatoes’ critics consensus put it, “With a terrific cast and a surfeit of visual razzle dazzle, Crazy Rich Asians takes a satisfying step forward for screen representation while deftly drawing inspiration from the classic – and still effective – rom-com formula.”

It’s also the highest-grossing romantic comedy in a decade, so it’s worth checking out.

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

After a stint in a mental institution, former teacher Pat Solitano moves back in with his parents and tries to reconcile with his ex-wife. Things get more challenging when Pat meets Tiffany, a mysterious girl with problems of her own.

Jennifer Lawrence won the Best Actress Oscar and Golden Globe as Tiffany, Bradley Cooper was nominated for Best Actor at both as Pat, and Robert de Niro and Jacki Weaver were up for Best Supporting Actor and Actress Oscars respectively as Pat’s parents – making it “one of only a handful of flicks to ever receive Oscar nominations in every acting category,” according to Decider. Two-time MTV Movie Award winners Julia Stiles (Save the Last Dance, 10 Things I Hate About You) and Chris Tucker (Rush Hour) co-star.

Silver Linings Playbook is written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell (American Hustle, Joy), based on Matthew Quick’s bestselling novel.

