Honor turns durability into live spectacle

Photo supplied.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The R9,999 Honor X9d 5G introduced another level of value in the Unbreakable Challenge during a launch event this week.

This week Honor brought its Unbreakable Challenge back to life at a launch event in Johannesburg, giving guests a front-row view of what the Honor X9d 5G is built to handle.

With Mzansi keeping devices for longer and upgrades needing to feel worth it, the message was clear: durability is no longer a nice-to-have.

Alongside the live demonstrations, the event drew a strong mix of sporting icons and entertainment icons, including the World’s Strongest Man Ryno Nel, Blue Bulls rugby players Mpilo Gumede, Nizaam Carr and Sergeal Petersen, soccer stars Vincent Pule, Lyle Lakay and Grant Margeman, and familiar faces from radio, music and TV. The blend of names and energy kept it lively, but the product story stayed sharp.

Photo supplied.

The newly released Honor X9d 5G, already on sale in South Africa, is the next evolution in the popular Unbreakable Series. At the launch, it was put through a sequence of real-world durability challenges designed to show toughness in a way people can picture. These included Kahoot, the Wrecking Ball challenge, Sandpit challenge, Paint Ball challenge, Fish Tank challenge and the Last Two Players Ice Challenge. All were built to mirror the knocks, spills and sudden weather moments that usually end a phone’s confidence early.

On spec, the Honor X9d 5G is backed by SGS Triple-resistant Premium Performance Certification and leads with 2.5m drop resistance, IP69K water resistance and a IP6X dust-resistance. A multilayer cushioning design with 6 cushion layers helps absorb impact, while rainproof touch control and glove-friendly touch control keep the screen usable when real life is not “phone-ready”.

Photo supplied.

A major focus of the challenge was water resistance, since the Honor X9d 5G is engineered to withstand high-pressure water exposure. This is a critical feature for African conditions, where devices are frequently exposed to rain, splashes and outdoor use. This is complemented by a massive 8300mAh battery, the largest battery capacity currently available in a smartphone in South Africa. Reverse charging capability reinforces the device’s positioning around long-term value and peace of mind.

Durability gets the headline, but the display is what people live with. The Honor X9d 5G pairs toughness with an ultra-bright display rated up to 6000 nits, built for outdoor readability and everyday visibility.

“Today’s challenge was about reinforcing what Mzansi is already embracing in the Unbreakable Series, just on a whole other level up,” said Fred Zhou, CEO of Honor South Africa, at the launch on Wednesday night. “The Honor X9d 5G is built for the way Mzansi actually lives but enhanced to take on more of the challenges for greater peace of mind and value.”

Photo supplied.

The Honor X9d is now available in two Colours; Sunrise Gold and Midnight Black, for a recommended retail price of R9,999, with redeemable gifts worth R4,998:

R1999 (Honor Choice Earbuds Clip or Honor Choice Airfryer). Valid from today, 6 February, until 8 March 2026.

Honor Care Service Benefit Valued up to R2,999. 12 Month Free Accidental Damage Protection/ Service promotional offer is limited to Honor X9d, valid from today, 6 February, until 31 July 2026

Available promotions in retail:

MTN: R439 x 36 months,

Cell C: R549 x 36 months, R669 x 24 months

Telkom: R499 x 36 months, R599 x 24 months

Vodacom: R449x36 months, R569 x 24 months.