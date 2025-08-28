TikTok for Artists arrives in SA

Photo courtesy TikTok.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The long-awaited platform provides creatives with analytics on track performance, audience trends, and fan interaction.

TikTok for Artists has launched in South Africa, offering musicians and their teams a dedicated insights platform to analyse music performance, audience reach, and fan engagement.

The platform is designed to support promotion and growth both on and beyond TikTok. It was first made available in select countries in June 2025, and has been greatly anticipated in South Africa.

TikTok for Artists provides data and tools for artists, their labels, and their teams to better understand music performance, audience, and fan engagement on TikTok. It helps them promote their work and drive success.

With daily updated dashboards and comprehensive analytics, the platform offers access to transparent, actionable data providing insights on how music and content is performing, and how fans are interacting with it.

TikTok for Artists key features include:

Song performance: number of views, posts and creator engagements per track.

Post performance: views, likes, comments, shares and post completion rates.

Follower insights: breakdown of audience by gender, age, and language.

Step-by-step guides to TikTok tools and features.

Support and resources for building a long-term music career.

The platform features a Pre-Release tool, enabling artists to create campaigns for upcoming albums and allow fans to pre-save directly to their preferred streaming platform, such as Spotify or Apple Music.

“TikTok has always been a key space for music discovery and promotion across Africa,” says Toyin Mustapha, TikTok head of music partnerships for UK, Ireland and SSA.

“With the launch of TikTok for Artists in South Africa we’re giving artists and their teams access to insights that can help them engage their fans in more meaningful ways and grow their careers globally. This platform is about putting powerful, transparent data in the hands of creators so they can make smarter decisions and connect with the global TikTok community.”

TikTok has become a powerful discovery tool, with local music driving massive engagement and sparking viral moments. Over the last 3 months, the most saved track in South Africa using the Add To Music App discovery feature has been Isaka (6am) by Ciza, Jazzworx and Thukuthela, which has been used in over 1.2-million video creations in South Africa, and more than 2-million globally.

Similarly, Ngishutheni by Goon Flavour, Master KG and Eemoh, another of the most-saved tracks using Add to Music App in SA, has generated nearly 1-million creations in the country and over 6-million worldwide.

Users can turn into storytellers and promoters on behalf of artists. The success of Mawhoo, GL_Ceejay and Thukuthela’s Bengicela (feat. Jazzworx) has featured in over 630,000 local video creations and over 700,000 global creations.

The use of an artist’s sound on TikTok drives organic music discovery while providing data-driven insights and promotional opportunities. TikTok for Artists is positioned as a tool to support the launch, growth, and global reach of music careers.

TikTok for Artists is available for users with a certified TikTok Artist Account. Artists can grant access to their managers and label teams.