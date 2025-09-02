Oracle integrates Gemini into business apps

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The expanded partnership provides enterprises new tools for automation, coding, research, and industry-specific use cases.

Oracle and Google Cloud have expanded their partnership to offer customers access to Google’s AI models, starting with Gemini 2.5, via Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service.

Oracle customers can use the Gemini models to build AI agents for a range of use cases. These include: multimodal understanding; advanced coding and software development tasks; productivity and workflow automation; and research and knowledge retrieval.

Oracle plans to make Google’s entire range of Gemini models available via OCI Generative AI service through new integrations with Vertex AI, including models for video, image, speech, and music generation, and specialised industry models like MedLM.

Oracle plans to collaborate with Google Cloud to make Gemini models available through Vertex AI as an option within Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. This will give customers more choice to enhance workflows across finance, HR, supply chain, sales, service, and marketing, while allowing them to use existing Oracle Universal Credits to access the models.

“Today, leading enterprises are using Gemini to power AI agents across a range of use cases and industries,” says Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. “Now, Oracle customers can access our leading models from within their Oracle environments, making it even easier for them to begin deploying powerful AI agents that can support developers, streamline data integration tasks, and much more.”

Google’s Gemini models are designed for enterprise use cases, with features such as grounding responses in up-to-date Google Search data, support for large context windows, encryption and data privacy measures, and advanced reasoning capabilities.

Clay Magouyrk, president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, says: “Oracle has been intentional in offering model choice curated for the enterprise, spanning open and proprietary models. The availability of Gemini on OCI Generative AI service highlights our focus on delivering powerful, secure, and cost-effective AI solutions that help customers drive innovation and achieve their business goals.”