Capture life’s journey, even on a tight budget

The Oppo Reno10 5G helps you see your life through camera lenses and archive it effectively, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

What is it?

The Oppo Reno10 5G is the junior sibling of the Reno 10 Pro, part of Oppo’s new flagship smartphone range. The stylish, colourful Oppo Reno10 5G and Oppo Reno10 Pro+5G have a few key differences between them. The main advantage of the Reno10 Pro+ 5G is that it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform processor, while the standard Reno 10 uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip or CPU. Both phones have an 8 core CPU, which makes them fast and responsive.

The phones both offer great camera quality and a large storage to accommodate media. The Reno10 5G has a 32MP selfie camera that takes clear and crisp images, while the rear camera has a triple-camera array that includes a 64MP, 32MP and 8MP lens. That’s very close to the Pro+, which replaces the 32MP lens with a 50MP camera.

Both phones claim 10 bit Colour depth with 1.07-billion hues.

The Reno 10 has a video resolution of 4K@30fps, and 1080p@30/60/120/480fps. That explains the crisp colours and the quality of videos the phones produce. A dual video feature allows users to record videos from both the front and rear cameras simultaneously, with three layout options to choose from: split screen, bubble, and oblong.

One of the phone’s most impressive features is its steady mode and its video editing tools. I recorded a 7 second video at 1080p, and the quality was excellent, with no glitches. I was also very impressed with the editing capabilities of this phone.

The Reno10 has a 3D curved 6.7-inch FHD+AMOLED display with a 120Hz screen refresh rate. This allows the phone to display a wide range of colors with accuracy and vibrancy. The ColorOS user interface has an adaptable screen and layout that works across all screen sizes and devices and also offers a multiscreen connection. This makes navigating through apps and playing games easier and faster.

While the Reno10 Pro+ has a smaller battery, with a capacity of 4700mAh, compared to the Reno10 5G’s 5000mAh battery, it supports 100W fast-charging, compared to the Reno10’s 67W fast charger. That means they are a close match when one combines battery life with charging time. Both come with SuperVooc fast chargers in the box.

A big gap opens up, however, when it comes to storage, with the Pro+ coming standard with 256GB, and the Reno10 starting at only 128GB. However, a MicroSD slot means one can expand storage substantially.

If you are obsessed with pictures as I am and want a flagship-level phone, but you’re on a tight budget, the Reno10 5G is a great option.

Why does it matter?

While the Oppo Reno10 5G has a slower processor than the Snapdragon chip of the Pro+, it is still equipped with a powerful MediaTek processor that makes it great for gaming, video editing, and downloading apps. The Oppo Reno10 5G is more affordable and boasts superb camera and video quality, but it is recommended that users opt for the more expensive 256GB edition due to its limited storage. However, it offers flagship-level cameras and image quality.

What does it cost?

The Oppo Reno 10 5G is available at a recommended retail price of R16,499 for the 256GB edition.

What are the biggest negatives?

● LImited storage.

● Headphone jack uses type C.

● Slower processor.

What are the biggest positives?

● Less costly, compared to Oppo Reno 10 Pro+, although still a little pricey.

● Great camera quality.

● Wide curved screen.

● It has a MicroSD slot for expanded storage.