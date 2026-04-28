New database maps Africa’s sports deals

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Africa Sports Deals Tracker aims to improve transparency and benchmarking across Africa’s fragmented sports market.

Africa Sports Deals Tracker, a new online database, aims to bring greater visibility, structure, and clarity to commercial activity across Africa’s sports market.

The data intelligence product was launched by Africa Sports Unified (ASU), a Pan-African sports business hub, earlier this month (10 April 2026).

As investment, partnerships, and commercial activity continue to grow across the continent, says ASU, market visibility remains limited. According to the company, deals are often fragmented across regions, underreported, and difficult to benchmark. This can present challenges for stakeholders to make informed, strategic decisions.

The ASU Deals Tracker aims to address this gap by providing a structured, continuously updated dataset of verified sports business deals across Africa. Covering sponsorships, media rights, investments, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, the platform enables stakeholders to track market activity, identify trends, and benchmark opportunities across regions and sectors.

“The African sports market is evolving quickly, but access to structured, reliable data remains a key constraint,” says Gabriel Ajala, ASU founder. “The Deals Tracker is designed to provide decision-makers with the clarity they need not just to understand what is happening, but to act on it with confidence.”

ASU provides the following key features for the tracker:

Pan-African coverage: Tracking commercial activity across multiple regions and markets on the continent.

Structured deal data: Including deal type, value (where available), duration, sector focus, and stakeholders involved.

Verified sources: Built on credible, multi-source validation to ensure accuracy and reliability.

Continuous updates: Regularly updated to reflect the latest market developments.

The Deals Tracker is designed for a wide range of stakeholders, including governments, rights holders, investors, sponsors, and intergovernmental organisations seeking to better understand and engage with Africa’s sports economy.

By consolidating fragmented deal activity into a single, structured platform, ASU aims to support more informed decision-making, improve market transparency, and contribute to the long-term development of a more unified Pan-African sports ecosystem.

A Premium and Sample version of the tracker is available.