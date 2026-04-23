Google Cloud experience centre opens in SA

Image courtesy Liquid C2 modified by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

The facility, in collaboration with Liquid C2, supports hands-on development of cloud and AI solutions.

Liquid C2 has launched what the company calls Africa’s first Partner Experience Centre powered by Google Cloud.

The facility, located in Johannesburg, supports partners and resellers in moving beyond traditional distribution. The centre aims to provide an immersive, hands-on environment to design and deploy cloud and AI solutions tailored to African market needs.

Participating partners will be onboarded to a structured journey that guides them in securing official Google Cloud accreditation and certification. Beyond technical training provided by both Google and Liquid C2, a business of Cassava Technologies,

the centre will serve as a collaborative hub, allowing them to work alongside specialist engineers to architect bespoke solutions. Once finalised, these solutions will be brought to market through Liquid’s distribution network. This expansion aims to open new commercial avenues for partners and act as a catalyst for high-value job creation and the rapid maturation of Africa’s technology ecosystem.

The Partner Experience Centre provides the partner and reseller ecosystem in Africa with direct access to enterprise-grade technologies such as Gemini Enterprise, and the “Gemini Playspace” for AI experimentation. It provides specialist expertise to prototype, test, and scale digital solutions in real-world environments. The centre, says Liquid C2, is a testament to the company’s commitment to strengthening its role within the partner ecosystem in Africa. The project aims to support partners in overcoming infrastructure constraints, skills gaps, and complexity barriers that can slow digital transformation efforts across the continent.

As demand for advanced digital capabilities grows, the Partner Experience Centre serves as an innovation hub where enterprises, startups, academic institutions, developers, and public-sector stakeholders can co-create locally-relevant solutions.

Liquid C2 ribbon during an opening Africa’s first Google Cloud experience Centre. Photo supplied.

The facility provides industry-specific platforms tailored to sectors including financial services, healthcare, and retail. These platforms demonstrate how AI-enabled solutions can reduce operational risk, improve efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and unlock new growth opportunities across African markets.

“At Cassava Technologies, we believe the future of Africa’s digital transformation will be shaped through strong ecosystems that combine global innovation with local infrastructure and expertise,” says Ziaad Suleman, Cassava CEO for SA and Botswana.

“The Partner Experience Centre powered by Google Cloud creates a practical environment where organisations can explore, test, and scale solutions that deliver real business value. By combining our infrastructure, expertise, and continental reach with Google Cloud’s advanced technologies, we are helping to democratise access to AI and cloud capabilities for enterprises across Africa.”

Tara Brady, Google Cloud president for Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: “This is a pivotal moment in our commitment to Africa’s digital future. The Partner Experience Centre is a testament to our belief in the power of a strong partner ecosystem. By combining our advanced AI capabilities, including our Gemini models, with Liquid C2’s localised expertise, we are not just building a facility; we are building a hub for innovation that will empower businesses, create jobs, and deliver the benefits of digital transformation to every corner of the continent.”

Liquid C2 says the collaboration will focus on three core pillars of transformation: