The Oppenheimer documentary, “To End All War”, is now streaming on Showmax.

The documentary, “To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb”, is the real-life story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project, the research and development effort that created the atomic bomb.

Like the movie Oppenheimer, which opened in cinemas last week, the film explores Oppenheimer’s personal journey from a driven and ambitious scientist to a remorseful and tormented man struck hard by the gravity of what he had done.

The film begins with Oppenhsotdeimer’s early life, tracing his rise from a brilliant student at Harvard to a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. Oppenheimer was a brilliant physicist and a charismatic leader, and he quickly rose to prominence in the world of science. In 1942, he was recruited to lead the Manhattan Project, a top-secret government project to develop the atomic bomb.

The Manhattan Project was a massive undertaking, and Oppenheimer oversaw the work of thousands of scientists and engineers. The project faced many challenges, but Oppenheimer was able to overcome them all and deliver the atomic bomb on time. On 16 July 1945, the first atomic bomb was detonated in the New Mexico desert. The Trinity test was a success, and it proved that the atomic bomb was a real weapon that could be used in war.

The film then explores the aftermath of the Trinity test. Oppenheimer was horrified by the destructive power of the atomic bomb, and he began to question the morality of his work. He also came to believe that the atomic bomb would not end war, but would only lead to more violence.

In the final part of the film, Oppenheimer recounts the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

He was a complex and contradictory figure, but he was also a brilliant scientist and a man of great moral conscience.

“To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb” is a thoughtful and insightful documentary that provides a balanced and nuanced portrait of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film features interviews with historians, scientists, and Oppenheimer’s family and friends.

Critical Reception

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a score of 75% based on reviews from 15 critics, with an average rating of 7.1/10. The film’s critics have praised its historical accuracy, its thoughtful analysis of Oppenheimer’s character, and its powerful message about the dangers of nuclear weapons.