Every bakkie deserves a tuxedo

Photo courtesy Ford.

Positioned as the most luxurious Ranger yet, the Ford Platinum is so fancy, it probably drinks its coffee with its pinky out, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Ford Ranger Platinum is not a mere Ranger; it is the Ranger that went to finishing school. It struts a unique grille with accented mesh, silk chrome finishes, and 3D badging. The chrome detailing extends to the side steps, vents, window linings, and rear bumper, while 20-inch alloy wheels (with ebony accents) complete the look.

Even the load box gets the VIP treatment, with fixed sports hoops, side rails, and a tailgate that closes with the grace of a butler handling a silver platter.

Photo courtesy Ford.

The Platinum joins the Raptor as the only Rangers with Matrix LED headlights because, why just see the road when it can dazzle like a Broadway stage? These lights come with:

Glare-free high beams (so it will not blind other drivers, unless they deserve it).

High Beam Boost (30% more light, because sometimes more is more).

Dynamic Bending Lights (they swivel up to 15 degrees, so I could see around corners like having X-ray vision).

The cabin is so plush, I forgot I was in a bakkie. Highlights include:

Heated & ventilated seats (because it was so hot, my back deserved climate control too).

Heated steering wheel (for those mornings when it is as cold as PR people from another car brand)

Ambient lighting (set the mood, romantic dinner or post-apocalyptic wasteland).

12.4-inch digital cluster and 12-inch touchscreen (analogue gauges are adorably vintage).

And yes, it has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Who wants to be plugging in a cable in 2025? (Side note: Apple CarPlay fans will love the slick integration, while Android Auto users can enjoy not being judged by Siri.)

Photo courtesy Ford.

Other tech features include:

Pro Trailer Backup Assist: reversing with a trailer usually looks like a three-point-turn gone horribly wrong. Now, just twist a dial and let the truck do the work.

360-degree cameras: to avoid curbing those fancy wheels.

The Platinum is the first Ranger with far-side airbags. It also has adaptive cruise control, lane centering, and auto parking.

In short, it is a bakkie that is smarter than most politicians.

Pricing for the Ford Ranger Platinum starts at R1,150,000.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.