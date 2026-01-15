Photo supplied.

The Lazarus Motor Company has launched a virtual dealership, which it calls a “car showroom of the future”, in the UBU Metaverse.

The Lazarus Motor Company has opened an immersive virtual car dealership, allowing users to browse, customise, and buy vehicles in a 3D world. The dealership is found in the UBU metaverse, an AI-powered virtual platform.

Unlike traditional websites or mobile apps, the Lazarus Metaverse dealership lets users to walk through a rendered 3D showroom, inspect vehicle models, switch between colour options, compare trims and features, and interact with digital content displays.

The environment features an AI sales assistant named Laz, who can answer questions, guide customers through vehicle features, and help book virtual consultations with human finance and insurance specialists at Lazarus.

Photo supplied.

“This is the car showroom of the future,” says Ross Lazarus, Lazarus Motor Company executive director. “We’ve built a digital dealership that is open 24/7, user-friendly, and human-centred. It’s a space where curiosity meets convenience, and where the car you explore today can be delivered to your door tomorrow.”

Powered by blockchain and AI

Once a user decides on a vehicle, the full know your customer (KYC) process is handled digitally within the platform. Customers can verify their identity, upload required documents, and initiate a secure purchase transaction via the traditional methods, namely finance and EFT, or using the UBU cryptocurrency.

Upon successful purchase, users are issued a Lazarus DriveKey NFT, a unique blockchain-based digital token that serves as proof of ownership and a claim certificate for the physical vehicle. Customers can then choose to collect the car at any Lazarus Motor Company dealership or have it delivered anywhere in SA. The blockchain integration aims to enhances trust and security.

Photo supplied.

“We’re not just innovating for the sake of technology,” says Lazarus. “We’re building systems that put control back in the hands of the buyer, blending immersive experience, digital identity, and real-world convenience.”

UBU CEO Mic Mann says: “At UBU, we believe the future of interaction and purchasing is immersive. Together with Lazarus, we’re reshaping how people discover, connect, and transact with their motor vehicles, one experience at a time.”

Shopping in the metaverse

The Lazarus Metaverse aims to address long-standing challenges in the traditional car-buying journey. Users can browse the full vehicle catalogue remotely, compare models, pricing and features, and explore and configure cars in a 3D environment. The full purchase process, from KYC to payment, can be completed without the need to travel physically. Buyers receive a DriveKey NFT for added perks, digital identity, and loyalty.