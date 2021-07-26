Stream of the Day
Second season of Knockout City out tomorrow
On 27 July 2021, Fight at the Movies – the second season of Knockout City – will be released in the game on consoles and PC.
Grab your popcorn and take a seat, because EA and Velan Studios just revealed during EA Play Live 2021 what brawlers can expect from Knockout City Season 2. It contains a map of changing movie-inspired arenas, a new ball, new playlists, gear and rewards. Catch Knockout City’s Fight at the Movies on the big screen (or at least, the screens in brawlers’ homes worldwide) starting 27 July 2021.
This season, brawlers can bring their moves to the movies on a new map, the Holowood Drive-in, which includes movie-inspired playing fields that change in real-time – from the spooky “Cathedral of Horror” to the charming “Bridge of Love”. What’s a movie without snacks, though? The all-new Soda Ball is sure to make a splash by covering rivals’ screens with sticky soda as they run through graffiti-covered tunnels and fight for the high ground at the top of a giant pyramid or castle. Players can also arrive to blockbuster matches in style with movie-themed gear, debuting their fresh new looks in a new season of League Play (with its own shiny rewards), tons of new cosmetics, new Playlists, and more.
Knockout City is available now and free to try up to Street Rank 25 with cross-play and cross-progression across PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Origin, Steam, Epic Games Store, and PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S through backwards compatibility. Xbox Games Pass, EA Play, or Epic Games Store members can play Knockout City for free.
For more information on Knockout City, visit its website.
