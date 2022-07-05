Older Audis get connected

Audi has launched Audi Connect Plug & Play, which provides Audi Connect for 2008 and newer Audi vehicles that do not have the functionality.

Audi South Africa has introduced the national availability of its new Audi connect plug and play device. This innovative technology solution is freely available to all customers whose vehicles have a model year introduction from 2008 onwards and that doesn’t currently offer Audi’s latest connected integrated technology. The Audi connect plug and play app (available on iOS/Android) lets your smartphone use Bluetooth and the Audi connect plug and play hardware to connect to your vehicle, turning it into a connected car in no time at all.

Hassan Salie, head of aftersales and dealer development at Audi South Africa, says: “We understand that Audi customers are keeping their vehicles for a longer period of time and attempting to get the most out of their vehicles through the latest technological and convenience offerings. The Audi connect plug and play device is part of our ongoing commitment to help bring digital innovation to all our customers, through the driving experience.”

With real time vehicle data, Audi connect plug and play turns the car into a connected vehicle. The retrofit solution offers diverse connectivity features and benefits for older vehicles. Once the hardware is installed and the app is downloaded, customers can expect to experience several benefits with the Audi connect plug and play device and application. This includes an overview of the most important car data (mileage, fuel levels, vehicle identification number); evaluation of their driving style; service appointments; roadside assistance in the case of a breakdown; automated recording of car location; as well as an automated connection to their selected Dealer partner.

The Audi connect plug and play device (hardware) and mobile phone app (software) is required to digitally connect customers with their vehicles, and in turn connect them to their preferred service providers. The registered Audi Dealership will then be digitally equipped to communicate with the Audi driver timeously about service intervals and potentially other offers on hand.

The installation of the Audi connect plug and play hardware is a value added initiative (free of charge) and customers are encouraged to contact their preferred Audi Dealership for a booking and to assess the opportunity for compatibility and installation.

For more information on this digital offering, visit: https://www.audi.co.za/za/web/en/keep-up-to-date/audi-connect/audi-connect-plug-and-play.html