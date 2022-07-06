ROG Phone coming to SA

Asus Republic of Gamers yesterday announced the ROG Phone 6 – and its first entry into Africa.

Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) yesterday hosted the ROG Phone 6: For Those Who Dare virtual launch event to reveal the new ROG Phone 6 series of gaming smartphones.

The ROG Phone 6 series includes the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro, the most powerful ROG Phones ever made. They are powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform with up to 3.2 GHz CPU clock speeds, up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The upgraded GameCool 6 cooling system features novel 360° CPU cooling technology to unleash maximum sustained performance. A 6000 mAh battery capacity provides extended battery life for long game sessions.

Enhanced visuals are delivered by a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED HDR10+ display that uses exclusive ROG tuning technology to achieve a 165 Hz refresh rate, an industry-leading 720 Hz touch-sampling rate and a world-beating 23 ms ultra-low touch latency. The new series is accompanied by a full array of exclusive ROG Phone 6 accessories, including the new AeroActive Cooler 6 and ROG Phone 6 Glass Screen Protector.

ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro: invincible power and supreme specifications

The ROG Phone 6 series is powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, a premier-tier powerhouse that delivers power and performance enhancements for a boost across all on-device experiences. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 offers amped-up gameplay — unleashed with the full suite of Snapdragon Elite Gaming features plus an improved Qualcomm Adreno GPU — delivering a more than 50% performance improvement when compared to the Snapdragon 888 that powered the ROG Phone 5. The device is backed by up to 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512 GB of storage, for the most reliable and stable gaming experience.

The upgraded GameCool 6 cooling system includes 360° CPU cooling technology, a 30% larger vapour chamber and 85% larger graphite sheets, along with a centered-CPU design to increase heat dissipation from the core. Combined with the new performance manager in Armoury Crate, the ROG Phone 6 series allows gamers to tune performance settings for different games, giving them a competitive edge in most gaming scenarios.

For ultra-smooth and ultra-responsive gaming visuals, the ROG Phone 6 series is equipped with a 6.78-inch 165 Hz AMOLED HDR10+ display with an industry-leading 720 Hz touch-sampling rate and a world-beating 23 ms ultra-low touch latency. This astonishing display can be set to 60 Hz, 90 Hz, 120 Hz, 144 Hz, or 165 Hz for an unparalleled gaming experience. The visuals are tuned in collaboration with leading visual-processing company Pixelworks for world-beating colour accuracy.

For even more advanced control possibilities, the AirTrigger 6 has been significantly upgraded. The ultrasonic sensors fully support various gestures, including new features such as Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming.

The GameFX audio system on ROG Phone 6 features symmetrical seven-magnet dual speakers that fire forward for truly balanced stereo sound effects, and there is also a convenient 3.5 mm headphone jack. The sound has been optimised in collaboration with the Swedish digital audio pioneer Dirac, making ROG Phone 6 a rare beast, a gaming phone with truly impressive audio quality. The ROG Phone 6 features the Dirac Virtuo spatial audio solution, which uses patented algorithms to enable immersive stereo sound from the smartphone’s built-in speakers while enhancing the speakers’ overall sound quality.

The large 6000 mAh battery features advanced battery-care features for better battery performance and an extended lifespan, and there’s also a 65-watt HyperCharge adapter for rapid charging.

The ROG Phone 6 series is now equipped with a triple-camera system featuring a flagship Sony IMX766 50 MP main wide-angle camera with improved image quality and HDR processing, an ultrawide 13 MP second camera, and a macro camera. Enhanced software features include HDR10+ Video Mode, and there’s also a 12 MP front camera for high-quality group selfies and live-streaming videos.

The ROG Phone 6 is available in Phantom Black and Storm White and comes equipped with Aura RGB lighting on the back, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage. The ROG Phone 6 Pro is available exclusively in Storm White and features a colour ROG Vision mini-display on the back, 18 GB of LPDDR5 RAM memory, and 512 GB of storage.

Extensive array of accessories

An ecosystem of modular accessories allows gamers to optimise their gameplay experience on the ROG Phone 6 series. Accessories include the AeroActive Cooler 6, ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad for ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Glass Screen Protector, cases and more. The clip-on AeroActive Cooler 6 has an AI-powered thermoelectric cooler, and a fan that delivers increased cooling airflow directly to hotspots on the back cover of the ROG Phone 6. The result is that it can lower the surface temperature by up to a stunning 25°C. The AeroActive Cooler 6 also adds four extra physical buttons to allow a genuine console-like control experience.

Availability

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is expected to launch in South Africa in September, pending regulator approval. Local pricing will be shared closer to the launch date. Asus says there is no plan to bring in the accessories alongside devices at this stage.