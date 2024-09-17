SUV life is sweeter with chocolate

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Audi Q2 is a fun, compact SUV that has a stylish design, peppy performance, and premium features. Its sharp lines, large grille, and LED headlights give it a confident and aggressive stance.

The Q2’s 1.4-liter turbocharged engine provides a surprisingly powerful performance. It is quick off the line and has plenty of power for city driving and highway cruising. The handling is sharp and precise, making the Q2 fun to drive. Driving the Audi Q2 reminded me of a sweet chocolate, smooth at just the right times and powerful when needed.

Inside the Audi Q2, is equally stylish, with high-quality materials and a modern design. The Q2’s ride is comfortable, even on rough roads. The suspension is well-tuned, absorbing bumps and potholes with ease. The seats are supportive and comfortable, making long drives for a family of four, a pleasure.

However, for a vehicle as sweet as this, I would have liked to see electric seats, instead of the manual seat adjustments. The cargo capacity is adequate, making it easier to pack all the chocolate needed for the long journeys.

The Q2 is packed with sweet features, even in the base model. Standard features include automatic climate control, cruise control, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera, all to make the ride sweeter.

The infotainment system is easy to use and has a large 12,3-inch touchscreen display. Connecting to Android Auto or Apple CarPlay is wireless, so no need to add cables to the list of things to keep in the car. The sound system is crisp and clear. The rearview camera is well displayed on the screen and clarity is an added bonus.

The fuel consumption on the Audi Q2 is really impressive. On the open road the Q2 got 6,1 litres per 100km and in town driving 6,8 litres per 100km.

The Audi Q2 is a stylish and fun-sized SUV that offers a lot of sweetness. It is a great choice for those who want a car that is both practical and enjoyable to drive.

Pricing for the Audi Q2 starts at R744,980.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and Editor of GadgetWheels.

