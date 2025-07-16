NuMetro sets sights on SA expansion

Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

The cinema chain is evolving with premium experiences and immersive tech, crossing borders to redefine entertainment across Africa, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

NuMetro has survived the most punishing crisis in its history, and is now making bold moves into the future. With new investments in immersive formats like 4DX, VIP lounges and 270° ScreenX technology, the company says it is rewriting the moviegoing experience for South Africans.

And it’s not stopping at the border. With new sites planned for Zambia and Mozambique, NuMetro is positioning itself as the premium cinema brand across the region.

From survival to success

Cinemas across the country shut their doors during the pandemic, cutting off revenue and supply from Hollywood. NuMetro had to respond with a focused survival strategy, in an effort to stay relevant and operational. With support from landlords, partners, and staff, they made it through 2020.

Driven by the global movie industry, the company is not only regaining profitability but is also strategically expanding its local production slate to capture new market opportunities. Consistent Hollywood releases and box office hits have also rejuvenated customer demand, making June and July some of their most successful months post-pandemic, the company revealed at a Media Day hosted at NuMetro Hyde Park last week.

Photo: ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

Premium cinema, reimagined

NuMetro told the media it was focusing its future investments on creating high-end, immersive moviegoing experiences. This includes VIP cinemas offering luxury seating, exclusive lounges, and gourmet in-cinema dining curated by executive chef David Higgs, formerly of The Westcliff.

They’re also developing Extreme cinemas with massive Ultra HD screens and booming Atmos audio, along with 4DX theatres that provide motion seats and environmental effects like wind and scent. NuMetro is also introducing ScreenX, a 270° panoramic projection system, for the first time in Africa at Gateway in Durban this September. Finally, its catering to younger audiences with Kids cinemas, which are colourful and interactive environments.

4DX theatres not for an average movie date

I walked into the 4DX theater expecting just a little movement here and there. You know, like when your chair vibrates during a car chase? Well, I was very wrong.

From the moment the trailers started, I realised this was not an average cinema. My seat jerked forward during a punch, tilted side to side in a flying scene, and even rumbled beneath me like a small earthquake when something exploded on screen. I found the experience thrilling and a little unsettling at first. The whole row of seats moved together in sync, like we were strapped into a mini amusement ride.

Actual gusts of air blew past my face during fast-paced scenes, and during a splash in a sea scene on screen, I felt a fine mist hit my face, yes, real water in the theater.

There were little bursts of air behind my neck that made me jump (especially during suspenseful moments), and puffs of scent every now and then, which added a weirdly immersive touch.

I found the seats bulky but comfy, like something out of a high-tech roller coaster. There’s a footrest, cup holder, and enough space between rows that you will not knock into the person in front of you when the seats jolt around. But be warned, holding popcorn is risky business.

I do not think it’s for everyone. If you get motion sickness easily or just want a quiet, still cinema experience, 4DX theatre might feel a bit too much. But if you’re into theme park vibes, action movies, and don’t mind getting lightly sprayed in the face by surprise, it’s a wild, fun ride that turns watching into feeling.

Footprint growth across South Africa

NuMetro announced it was rapidly expanding its footprint in profitable, high-traffic malls. Upcoming and newly opened locations include:

Bedford Square (Johannesburg): Six VIP cinemas with in-cinema dining.



Gateway (Durban): Opening Sept 2025, with 4DX, ScreenX, VIP, Extreme, and Kids Cinemas.



Cavendish Square (Cape Town): Launching Oct 2025, with seven VIP screens and Kids Cinema.



Riverside (Nelspruit), Tygervalley (2026), Mimosa and Blue Downs — each integrating signature NuMetro experiences.

The developments are aimed at elevating NuMetro’s national market share to 52%, solidifying its place as South Africa’s leading cinema brand.

Going beyond borders

NuMetro is also setting its sights beyond South Africa, with plans to operate in Zambia and Mozambique.

Each international site will mirror NuMetro’s premium offerings, from VIP lounges to sensory-heavy 4DX and ScreenX, ensuring a consistent brand experience across the continent.

More than just movies

NuMetro’s spaces are designed for more than just entertainment. Their state-of-the-art venues host everything from corporate conferences to birthday parties and product launches, transforming cinema into a versatile event space.

They’re also passionate about social impact. Through youth programs, inclusive hiring, community engagement, and special screenings for children with sensory sensitivities, NuMetro says, it wants to ensure cinema is accessible for all.

Their CSI efforts include professional roadshows in schools, low-sensory screenings for children with special needs and staff development programs, with recognition for top performers.

The strategies align with NuMetro Cinema’s current approach of creating immersive, premium experiences that go beyond traditional movie watching.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.