A-Train speeds to Comic Con Africa

Photo courtesy Amazon.

Jessie T Usher and Misha Collins will feature on panels, host fan meet-and-greets, and share behind-the-scenes insights.

Jessie T Usher, who plays the speedster A-Train in Amazon Prime Video’s satirical superhero drama The Boys, will attend Comic Con Africa. He will be joined by fellow international guest Misha Collins, who played the angel Castiel in Supernatural.

The event will take place from 29 to 31 August. Collins will attend on the Friday and Saturday, with Usher in attendance over the full period. Both will take part in interactive sessions on the main stage and offer personal fan engagement.

They will feature on panel discussions to share behind-the-scenes stories, career insights, and role experiences. Attendees can participate in autograph sessions and photo opportunities – available to purchase on the Howler website. A Comic Con Africa ticket must be purchased prior to this.

Usher’s film roles include Dylan in Independence Day: Resurgence, JJ in Shaft, and Trevor in Smile. He appeared in The Banker, Dangerous Lies, Almost Christmas, and When the Game Stands Tall. On television, he starred as Cam in Survivor’s Remorse and Davon in Tales of the Walking Dead, and voiced Quinn in Netflix’s animated film Seal Team. He will reprise his role as A-Train in season five of The Boys.

Photo courtesy Comic Con Africa.

Collins recently starred as Harvey Dent (Two-Face) in Gotham Knights. He is a New York Times bestselling author and founder of the global kindness organisation Random Acts.

Art, gaming, anime, and family experiences

Comic Con Africa 2025 will feature a wide range of attractions beyond celebrity appearances, offering a variety of entertainment, shopping, and cultural experiences. Artist Alley will highlight the work of over 100 local and international creators, including comic artists, illustrators, and designers. Attendees can view and purchase original artwork, commission custom pieces, and engage directly with the artists.

The event’s gaming area will cater to casual and competitive players alike, with free-to-play zones, merchandise, and eSports tournaments featuring popular global titles. Tabletop gaming will feature, providing access to traditional games such as Dungeons & Dragons, along with exclusive product deals and opportunities for in-person gameplay.

Families attending the event can visit the dedicated KidsCon Zone, which will include interactive activities, gaming competitions, and a toy retail section presented by Toys R Us. Additional features will include a large-scale shopping marketplace, outdoor food and music areas, immersive brand activations, and Otaku Town, a space focused on anime, manga, and Japanese culture.