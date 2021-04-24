Now Roku goes for Originals

Roku has announced that the content from the Quibi acquisition in January will be re-branded as “Roku Originals”, and will be launched on The Roku Channel, for free. “Roku Originals” will also be the brand name for future original programming for The Roku Channel, a free, ad-supported entertainment service on the Roku platform, everywhere The Roku Channel is available.

While it is not formally available in South Africa, users of VPN services will be able to access it.

With scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries, Roku Originals will give viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. Viewers can watch relevant, diverse entertainment that is accessible everywhere The Roku Channel is available. More than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen unreleased series, will debut on The Roku Channel this year.

“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” says Sweta Patel, vice president of engagement growth marketing, at Roku. “We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it’s relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”

Roku Originals will join The Roku Channel’s diverse lineup of more than 25,000 free movies and programs. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Roku TV models produced by TCL, Hisense, Sharp, RCA, Westinghouse and Sanyo.

