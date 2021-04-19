Connect with us

Audio/Visual

Showmax cuts mobile subs

Showmax has reduced the cost of its mobile-only entertainment plan from R49 to R39.

Published

1 hour ago

on

With immediate effect, Showmax mobile subscribers across Africa will pay around 20% less for access to the full Showmax catalogue on a single mobile device.  

Speaking about the price change, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, says, “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more of our subscribers enjoying our proudly African stories.” 

So far this year, the company has already released four Showmax Originals: the follow-up to Tali’s Wedding Diary: Tali’s Baby Diary; the small-town psychological thriller Dam; the Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, a co-production with Canal+; and reality series I Am Laycon, Nigeria’s first Showmax Original. 

Other Showmax Originals on the way in 2021 include the Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans; Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality series Uthando Lodumo; a second co-production with Canal+, Blood Psalms, an epic series based on ancient African mythology; and its first international reality TV series format, Temptation Island.  

Showmax provided the following information on price changes:

Feature  Mobile Only  Standard 
Video quality  Standard Definition (SD)  High Definition (HD) 
Which devices?  Smartphones & tablets  Smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, media players, and gaming consoles 
Number of streams  1 stream  2 devices can stream at the same time 
Number of devices  Mobile-only is limited to one registered device.  Up to 5 devices can be registered, with 2 able to stream at the same time 
Catalogue  Full access to everything on Showmax/Showmax Pro.  Full access to everything on Showmax/Showmax Pro. 
Casting  No  Yes 
  Showmax Mobile (Before)Showmax Mobile (Now)
South Africa  R49    R39 
Kenya  KSh 380     KSh 300 
Nigeria   NGN 1450      NGN 1200 
Ghana  GHC 22.99   GHC 16.99 
Uganda  UGX  15 200    UGX 11 499 
Rest of Africa  USD  3.99  USD 2.99 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 World Wide Worx

Gadget