Showmax cuts mobile subs

With immediate effect, Showmax mobile subscribers across Africa will pay around 20% less for access to the full Showmax catalogue on a single mobile device.

Speaking about the price change, Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, says, “We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices. We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more of our subscribers enjoying our proudly African stories.”

So far this year, the company has already released four Showmax Originals: the follow-up to Tali’s Wedding Diary: Tali’s Baby Diary; the small-town psychological thriller Dam; the Kenyan police procedural Crime and Justice, a co-production with Canal+; and reality series I Am Laycon, Nigeria’s first Showmax Original.

Other Showmax Originals on the way in 2021 include the Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery Skemerdans; Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha’s reality series Uthando Lodumo; a second co-production with Canal+, Blood Psalms, an epic series based on ancient African mythology; and its first international reality TV series format, Temptation Island.

Showmax provided the following information on price changes:

Feature Mobile Only Standard Video quality Standard Definition (SD) High Definition (HD) Which devices? Smartphones & tablets Smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, media players, and gaming consoles Number of streams 1 stream 2 devices can stream at the same time Number of devices Mobile-only is limited to one registered device. Up to 5 devices can be registered, with 2 able to stream at the same time Catalogue Full access to everything on Showmax/Showmax Pro. Full access to everything on Showmax/Showmax Pro. Casting No Yes