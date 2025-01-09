Dune x2 comes to Showmax

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The fourth biggest box office hit of 2024, Dune: Part Two, now streaming on Showmax, continues the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against those who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Dune: Part Two has a 92% critics’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with The New York Times praising the chemistry between Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet and Emmy winner Zendaya, noting that “they humanise the story, giving it the necessary personal stakes and a warmth that helps balance the chilling violence.”

Part Two’s cast also includes Golden Globe nominee Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning); Oscar nominees Josh Brolin (Avengers: Endgame), Austin Butler (Elvis), and Florence Pugh (Little Women); Critics Choice Super nominee Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy); and Oscar winners Christopher Walken (The Deer Hunter) and Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men).

Dune: Part One, also directed by Denis Villeneuve, won six Oscars. The epic HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy is currently streaming on Showmax and at #2 on IMDb’s Most Popular TV chart.