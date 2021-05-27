Nokia releases three-day battery life smartphone

HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, has unveiled the Nokia G10 – the first Android smartphone in its lineup with a three-day battery life based on typical usage.

When it comes to stamina, the Nokia G10 is the new leader in the Nokia smartphone portfolio. It comes with the latest Android 11 OS, and it is guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and two major OS upgrades, meaning it will get updates until Android 13. It costs R2 499, which is a cost of R69 per month over the next three years of security updates.

Shaun Durandt, general manager for Southern Africa at HMD Global says: “The G-series is a range that heroes everything you love, and sometimes take for granted; battery for days, security, and the latest software for longer. Our mission is to make high quality, long-lasting technology that is accessible to all whilst still bringing purposeful innovation to the mid-range segment. The Nokia G10 is a hero of our mid-range heartland. In fact, our entire new series is a breath of fresh air to the Nokia phones portfolio. A Nokia phone is not a device that needs frequent replacement, it’s a tool to make the most of your life. With the extended battery, now you can spend less time frequently searching for a charging point and more time making memories.”

With the 5050mAh battery, the G10 can power through three days on a single charge with typical usage. This is aided by AI technology which manages the phone’s power, and it doesn’t let unwanted apps drain battery power.

The round detailed rear camera housing features a 13 MP triple camera with additional macro and depth lenses. With 8MP around the front, video calls and selfies can appear a lot sharper.

Pricing and availability

The Nokia G10 will be available in South Africa from early June, at Vodacom retailers starting from R2 499. The device will be available in a dusk colour and comes with a 3/32GB RAM/ROM configuration. Included in this deal is a free clear case phone cover and screen protector valued at R250.