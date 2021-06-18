Nokia announces C10 and C20 in SA

HMD Global, the creator of Nokia phones, has announced the Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 will be available in South Africa.

Nokia C10

With the Nokia C10’s all-day battery life and 6.5” HD+ screen, one can immerse themselves in music while travelling to work or settle in to watch a film with the kids. It features a front and rear LED flash paired with the HDR cameras. Now, users can capture and share your special moments in all their glory, even in low light, be it a dusk-time selfie or a candid shot of the rug rats before bed to share on the family group chat.

Equipped with Android 11 (Go edition) out of the box, it comes with up to 20% more performance than the previous version, and with access to improved security features, your data will be safer. Android 11 (Go edition) offers more memory and consumes less data.

Nokia provided the following information on benefits of the C10:

Most affordable smartphone to offer 6.5” HD+ display.

Leading in security for ultra-high value handsets with two years of quarterly security updates.

Android 11 (Go edition) from the moment it’s turned on, a rarity among ultra-high value smartphone.

High dynamic range (HDR) functionality, and front and rear LED flash increases the quality of photography.

Patrick Henchie, head of product and operations for HMD Global in Sub-Saharan Africa: “Following the popularity of our ultra-high value C-series, we are expanding the range to continue our mission to provide accessible connectivity to everyone. You get that peace of mind with the rigid and sleek Nokia phone build quality and all-day battery life, complimented by that premium feel with a removable unibody back cover with micro-texture finishing.”

Nokia C20

The Nokia C20 makes powerful smartphone technology more accessible, and more secure with two years of free security updates.

With a 5MP front and rear camera with low light functionality, the device can take better pictures in more situations. A front and rear LED flash means users can capture important moments from dawn till dusk, making your pics and selfies shine bright.

Combining a 3000mAh battery with a 6.5” HD+ screen means more usage without battery anxiety. With 4G connectivity, users can keep in touch with family with video calls, and the octa-core processor can enable online mobile games when away from a Wi-Fi connection.

The device has a strong, polycarbonate body – in Sand and Dark Blue colour options – which make for an attractive and durable smartphone.

Henchie says: “The Nokia C20 is a seriously exciting addition to the Nokia C-series. It was important to us that we created an incredible value smartphone that looks great and that families could depend on. We’ve equipped the Nokia C20 with some fantastic features, and our rigorous testing program means this handset will stand the test of time and the test of family life.”

Pricing and availability

The Nokia C10 will be available at selected retailers in South Africa from late-June in Light Purple and Grey priced from R1,499.

The Nokia C20 will be available at selected retailers in South Africa from late-June in Sand and Dark Blue priced from R1,699.

Both devices are dual sim, are a 1/16GB configuration, and come with a free phone cover and screen protector.