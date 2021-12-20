Noble Fates – Available from Steam Early Access

The two-person veteran team Xobermon LLC has released Noble Fates, a 3D fantasy kingdom-management simulation game, via Steam Early Access. Build, craft, farm, mine, hunt, defend – even command from the sky, or take control in third person. Steam players can purchase Noble Fates starting today for $19.99, a 20% discount off the full retail price ($24.99), until 5 January.

Xobermon provided the following information on Noble Fates’ Steam Early Access features:

Unlock 30+ hours of building and crafting

Use more than 50+ building structures, 15+ jobs, and 50+ craftables

Explore and interact with your kingdom in an innovative new third-person perspective

Break open Demonic Carbuncles to take on endless waves of demons with scaling rewards

Mods! Noble Fates is built from the ground-up for deep modding support, with Steam Workshop support coming soon.

Prepare for winter: Forage, farm, or hunt to feed your people. There’s always cannibalism if that doesn’t work out…

Leverage a wide range of opinions about everything in your world – including the stories taking place between your kingdom and your neighbors that are unique to each playthrough to score killer trade deals.

Enjoy an easy, step-by-step onboarding experience for new players that makes it fun and enjoyable to learn as you play.

Sit back and enjoy a robust set of planned updates that bring exciting new twists to your story, kingdom, and the world.

Inspired by the depth and fun of Rimworld and the brutal clash of ambition, intrigue, and violence from Game of Thrones, Noble Fates charges players with building a kingdom worthy of lasting recognition. The player’s story begins when several outcasts from a nearby procedurally generated kingdom stumble across a crown. The player chooses his/her ruler and what to do with any who oppose them.



Mortals in Noble Fates have diverse opinions and long-term memories where they remember the interactions that have impacted them the most. Did you butcher their friend? Steal their supplies? Tend their wounds? Honour them at a great feast? Make them eat human flesh? They remember. They talk about it. Everyone reacts.



The player recruits Nobles to grow their kingdom’s ranks. They’ll distribute wealth to satisfy ambitions; decide the fates of mortals when things go wrong; defend their kingdom from threats and foster relationships with their neighbours. They’ll bask in the adoration and appreciation of a generous reign or face the consequences of living as a tyrant. The story continues as long as there is someone left to wear the crown.



New to the genre — players can take full control of their ruler in third person at any time. They’ll appreciate their castle from a new perspective. Embark on a peaceful stroll through the forest. Live out cinematic moments like hopping down from the battlements to ambush foes.



Noble Fates is created by the two-man team of Chris Willoughby, former lead engineer of ARK: Survival Evolved and the State of Decay 1 and 2 team, and artist Matt Kaplan, whose work was featured in HoloLens and Forza, among others.



How will you rule? Purchase the game on Steam for PC here.