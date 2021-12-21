Netflix reveals Witcher prequel teaser in post-credits

Eagle-eyed fans were treated to a post-credits easter egg upon completion of The Witcher Season 2, as Netflix dropped first-look footage from prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin – the highly anticipated next instalment in The Witcher franchise – in the final episode’s end credits.

The teaser reveals the cast of the series in action for the first time, including Sophia Brown as Éile, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, and Michelle Yeoh as Scían.

Every story has a beginning. Witness the untold history of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin, a new prequel series set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of The Witcher. Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time – exploring the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “Conjunction of the Spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one. The Witcher: Blood Origin will release in 2022, only on Netflix.

To watch The Witcher, visit netflix.com/thewitcher.