Slitherine reveals massive gaming lineup

Slitherine ends a stunning year on a high with a second Home of Wargamers Live event. Just days after releasing Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector on Xbox, Windows, and PlayStation to widespread acclaim, the British publisher steps up again; announcing three massive new games, additional content for existing franchises and lifts the veil on previously announced Stargate: Timekeepers and Broken Arrow gameplay.

“Our events are all about establishing a connection with the players and the community,” says Marco A. Minoli, CMO of Slitherine. “In a world that pre-records pretty much everything, we have made the choice to broadcast weekly live shows where we answer questions, engage with fans, and give information in a very direct way. Twice a year Home of Wargamers brings this notion to a wider, more comprehensive level; by involving media, influencers and, of course, the public in an all-encompassing update on what we are working on. We are proud to share our vision with anyone who wants to stop by and listen”.

New Un-Announced Games

Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance

Out: 2022

Slitherine and Skydance Media announced the development of Terminator: Dark Fate – Defiance, a new real-time strategy game set within the reinvented franchise. The game follows the war between humanity and Legion’s synthetic intelligent machine network. In the single-player campaign, players take the role of a commander in the Founders faction and guide their army to foil Legion’s plan to destroy humanity. In skirmish and multiplayer modes, three very diverse factions are available: Founders, Legion and Resistance. The game is set to be released on PC in 2022.

Headquarters World War II

Out: Q4 2022

During the Home of Wargamers Live plus event, Slitherine announced Headquarters World War II, a new turn-based platoon-level wargame set in the aftermath of the D-Day landings. Headquarters World War II is a fast-paced turn-based strategy game where your battlefield tactics are as important as your army management skills. Experience both sides of the war, battling in Europe as the USA, the UK, or Germany. Storm bunkers, occupy houses, win tank duels, or set up ambushes for the enemy armor. All units and scenery are created with the finest attention to detail using Unreal Engine 4 to achieve a very realistic visual style with state of the art graphics. HeadQuarters World War II will be available in 2022 both for PC and consoles.

Modern Naval Warfare

Out: 2022

Slitherine announced Modern Naval Warfare, the new generation of nuclear submarine simulators. Players will take command of a USS Virginia class submarine into the dark and unforgiving world of the modern, high tech naval battlefield. Track your enemies, avoid patrols and mines, engage in covert operations, fight your way with torpedoes and unleash devastating cruise missile attacks. Modern Naval Warfare is set to release on PC in 2022, with additional support for VR.

2022 games already announced

Stargate: Timekeepers

Out: 2022

Slitherine showed, for the first time, Stargate: Timekeepers actual gameplay. Stargate: Timekeepers, developed by Creative Forge and produced with MGM Studios, is a tactical game in which players lead a team of specialists through a story-driven campaign featuring an original narrative set in the Stargate SG-1 universe. They are tasked to sneak a newly formed team behind enemy lines, use their characters’ unique skills, craft the perfect plan to unravel a time loop mystery, and defeat the Goa’uld threat. Stargate: Timekeepers departs from the end of season 7 of the Stargate SG-1 main plot to create an original story, unfolding over 14 narrative-rich missions. The game is set to be released on PC in 2022.

Broken Arrow

Out: 2022

Slitherine unveiled real-time gameplay for Broken Arrow. Slitherine and developer Steel Balalaika Studio showed a full scale battle with US and Russian armies; also, how the players will be allowed to customize their units with improved weapons and armours, and how the scenario editor will enable them to create their own battles with unprecedented ease. Broken Arrow, the large-scale real-time modern warfare tactics game, is set to release on PC in 2022.

Starship Troopers – Terran Command

Out: Q1 2022

Starship Troopers – Terran Command, the real-time strategy (RTS) set in the universe of the 1997 movie and its sequels is nearing publication, is set for Q1 2022 for PC. In this pure RTS, players will take command of the Mobile Infantry and deploy infantry units on the far planet of Kwalasha to fight off the Bugs. After the unprecedented success of Starship Troopers – Terran Command demo during the latest Steam Festival, with tens of thousands of players downloading and fighting Bugs with it, the developer Aristocrats took in account their immensely useful feedback to update the game. Also, Slitherine focused on the dynamic music in the game.

Distant Worlds 2

Out: 10 March 2022

Slitherine announced the release date of Distant Worlds 2, the next chapter in the critically acclaimed 4X space strategy game. Players will experience the full depth and detail of this turn-based strategy game starting from 10 March 2022, on PC.

For more information on the games, visit www.slitherine.com