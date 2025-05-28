‘Nitro Gen Omega’ brings anime mechs to Steam

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the Early Access game, players can customise mechs, build crew relationships, and shape the story through their choices.

In Nitro Gen Omega, players can control a mercenary crew traversing machine-infested wastelands in customisable mechs. The game combines strategic squad-based combat with anime-style storytelling and sandbox action.

The turn-based tactical roleplaying game is launching into Steam Early Access in the second quarter of 2025. This was announced at the Galaxies showcase, an online event highlighting upcoming indie and genre-focused games.

Nitro Gen Omega is set in a world where machines have overrun the planet and humanity clings to survival atop towering cities. It explores themes of survival, loyalty, and adaptation as players navigate a hostile landscape shaped by their decisions.

Timeline-driven combat

At the heart of the experience is the game’s timeline-based combat system, where players direct a four-person crew – each responsible for a different mech function – through high-stakes turn-based encounters. Players must anticipate enemy moves, balance heat and ammo, and adapt to battlefield events that can lead to permanent injuries or dramatic crisis moments reminiscent of shonen anime.

Photo supplied.

Nitro Gen Omega places heavy emphasis on character dynamics and the psychological toll of battle. Pilots may disobey commands or take heroic actions depending on their morale and relationships, which evolve through interactions on the team’s airship base.

Customisable mechs

Players can upgrade and modify multiple mech models with scavenged parts, adjusting for protection, weapon loadouts, and heat management. Meanwhile, pilots gain new abilities through training, combat experience, and off-duty activities like cooking, sparring, or exploring the wastelands. These interactions form friendships or rivalries that influence both narrative development and combat performance.

The airship base serves as the mobile headquarters, where players manage their squad’s morale and schedule downtime activities that affect performance and unlock new gameplay options. Over time, players can recruit procedurally generated pilots with distinct traits, building a diverse and dynamic crew.

Photo supplied.

Nitro Gen Omega features an open world where players accept contracts from settlements, gather resources, trade for gear, and encounter machine lairs or narrative events.

Development

Nitro Gen Omega is developed by DestinyBit and published by Amplifier Studios. The full game is releasing on Steam this year (2025).

“We are so grateful for our existing community, everyone who played the demo during Steam Next Fest and our pre-alpha playtesters who have helped us with vital feedback,” says Gian Paolo Vernocchi, CEO and creative director at DestinyBit. “We did our best to deliver an exciting sandbox shonen experience and we hope to have the privilege to continue developing it alongside the community during the Early Access.”