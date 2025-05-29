Soccer turns into cyberpunk showdown

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

In the futuristic arena of ‘Superball’, heroes compete in 3v3 matches that combine real-time action with team-based strategy.

In Superball, a team-based soccer game, players can compete in fast-paced matches set in a cyberpunk arena. Each team features futuristic heroes with distinct abilities and explosive ultimates.

Superball builds on traditional role-based sports mechanics by giving each hero distinct abilities and the flexibility to play outside their assigned role. Heroes are broadly categorised as forwards, midfielders, or goalkeepers, but players are not restricted by these labels. A nimble striker can serve as a last-line defender, while a tanky enforcer might lead a charge upfield.

Each match lasts up to seven minutes, offering a balance between strategic depth and short, replayable rounds. The control system and passing mechanics are designed to support fast-paced teamwork, coordinated plays, and defensive responses.

The game features 16 heroes, each with their own personalities, visual styles, and sets of powers. New characters are planned to release every season. Players can buy heroes using the in-game currency which is earned through gameplay.

Heroes can be personalised using hundreds of accessories, skins, and goal celebration effects. Equipment upgrades and cosmetic rewards enable players to craft a distinct identity on the field.

Superball features an observer mode that enables camera control and replay analysis. This function allows players to relive highlight moments, study team strategies, or stream custom events. These tools encourage community-driven tournaments and esports-style engagement.

Development

Superball, developed by Chinese-based Pathea Games, is releasing in the third quarter of 2025 on Steam. A demo is currently available. The studio said it has a console version in place, but ongoing discussions with platform holders could delay the release of a console test. The free-to-play game will be accompanied by seasonal updates and a battle pass system.

“Rocket League definitely inspired us a lot. The thrill of scoring a goal is universal – whether you’re in a car or playing as a hero. But by using heroes with unique traits and abilities, Superball adds extra layers of teamwork and new possibilities,” said Pathea Games in a recent ask me anything thread on the PC Gaming subreddit.