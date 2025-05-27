‘Jump Ship’ debuts at Steam Next Fest

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The upcoming co-op space shooter places teamwork at its core, challenging players to adapt their tactics across the universe.

In Jump Ship, players can take on interstellar missions that shift between deep space battles, zero-gravity manoeuvres, and planetary exploration. The game supports up to four players in co-op mode.

A demo for the upcoming first-person shooter will be available from 9 to 16 June 2025 as part of Steam Next Fest.

The ship is central to the experience. Players must upgrade, repair, and adapt their vessel to suit different tactical needs, whether by reinforcing defences or reallocating power to enhance speed or firepower. The game features no fixed classes; instead, players rotate and improvise roles – including piloting, engineering, and exploration – based on the mission’s demands.

Photo supplied.

Missions involve a variety of tasks, including navigating asteroid fields, conducting surface operations, and manoeuvring in weightless environments. Each session randomises objectives, aiming to provide varied gameplay. Teamwork is key, but a solo play option is available.

Development

Jump Ship, developed by Keepsake Games, is releasing on PC (Steam) and Xbox (X|S) later this year (2025).

Photo supplied.

“Our goal was to create a game that balances the fun and immersion of space exploration,” says Daniel Kaplan, CEO of Keepsake Games. “This is a massive moment for Jump Ship, getting hands-on impressions from our biggest test group yet.

“We’re an extremely passionate team who have given our all to this game and feel it is now ready for the world to experience before we launch into Early Access later this year. The playable demo will offer a great opportunity for players to check out what we’ve been building and share their thoughts with us – we’re so excited to see what everyone thinks.”

* Visit the Steam Page for ‘Jump Ship’ here.