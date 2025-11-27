Nissan Roox named Japan Car of the Year

Photo courtesy Nissan.

The award recognises the Kei car, a small city car class with strict limits on size and engine displacement, for space and tech.

The new Nissan Roox has been named the Car of the Year by the Automotive Researchers and Journalists Conference of Japan (RJC). The vehicle falls into the kei car category, Japan’s smallest class of car, defined by strict limits on size and engine displacement.

The RJC says the Roox enhances visibility and convenience while delivering fuel efficiency and premium driving performance. The fourth-generation vehicle features updated styling, a larger and more refined cabin, added driver assistance systems, and changes aimed at improving noise levels and fuel efficiency.

Maximising space

The Roox is based on a design concept that combines “roomy” and “max”, which Nissan says inspired the name. The concept focuses on maximising interior space within kei car regulations.

In Japan, a vehicle must be shorter than 3.4 metres and no wider than 1.48 metres to qualify as a Kei car. Owners of these cars benefit from lower tax and reduced parking fees. The vehicle aims to provide easy navigation and parking in Japan’s most congested cities.

The Roox uses packaging to maximise cabin space within kei car dimensions. Nissan lists an interior length of 2.35 metres within an overall length of 3.39 metres, and says the layout seats four adults with strong knee room and space for up to four 48 litre suitcases.

Nissan says its designers and engineers developed an interior concept called “breeze”, intended to create a relaxed, living room like space with a sense of airflow and light. The approach is meant to make the cabin feel larger than its actual dimensions.

Convenience

The Roox has rear sliding doors, standard on super height wagons, with an opening width of 650mm. Nissan says the doors use large grab handles similar to those on the Serena to assist entry and exit, including for children.

The rear seats slide up to 320mm, which aims to support drivers to reach children in the back. A one action lever on the rear seat shoulder allows the seat to slide forward or back so that one can access the boot.

Safety and assistance systems

The Roox offers driving assistance systems aimed at improving driver awareness and supporting parking, narrow road driving, and intersection navigation.

Nissan says the Roox is the first kei car to offer an Intelligent Around View Monitor with Invisible Hood View, which uses camera data to simulate a view through the engine bay so drivers can see obstacles close to the front of the car. The system includes 3D View, which displays the vehicle’s surroundings from multiple angles. It features a Front Wide View intended to improve visibility at junctions.

In addition to the ProPILOT system, new features include:

Intelligent emergency braking: Detects pedestrians and oncoming vehicles at intersections to assist with collision avoidance.

Intelligent blind spot intervention (BSI): Helps avoid contact with vehicles positioned diagonally to the rear during lane changes.

Intelligent blind spot warning (BSW): Detects vehicles approaching from behind.

Rear cross traffic alert (RCTA): Provides an audible warning to the driver if vehicles are crossing behind the car while it is reversing.

NissanConnect infotainment system

The Roox has adopted the NissanConnect in-vehicle technology suite as a manufacturer option. It supports navigation, security, and entertainment. It aims to supplement traditional dealer-installed navigation options.

Equipped with Google built-in, the system supports Google Maps, Google Assistant, and Google Play. Nissan says this provides seamless access to a variety of information and entertainment. When paired with an optional drive recorder, it supports a new Remote Photo Shot service, allowing remote vehicle monitoring via the owner’s smartphone.

The Nissan Roox is sold only in Japan for now, though Nissan says some design and safety features will appear in future global models.