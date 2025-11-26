A smug act on four wheels

Photo: SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GWM Haval H6 PHEV appears to have swallowed a supercomputer, and uses it primarily to show off, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The GWM Haval H6 PHEV is, mostly, a rolling technology showcase. It has a personality that is equal parts genius and slightly over-eager intern, with the main attraction being its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Under the bonnet, a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine waits patiently, like a seasoned actor who knows his role has been reduced to a series of guest appearances. The true leads are the two electric motors, which allow the car to operate as a pure EV.

I enjoyed over 80 kilometres of all-electric range, which meant my week of errands was conducted in a library-level hush, presumably to the great annoyance of pedestrians who could no longer hear me coming. The car glides with a smug, silent superiority that made my local supermarket run feel like a futuristic moon mission.

When the battery energy was depleted, or when I demanded a burst of power to escape a flock of determined cyclists, the system performed a small technological miracle. The petrol engine woke up without any of the usual drama – no loud roar or clumsy shudder. It is a polite, distant hum, as if the engine is clearing its throat before saying, “I have the situation in hand, please carry on with your podcast.” The car’s brain constantly makes these decisions, and it does so with an intelligence that is both impressive and, at times, a little smug.

The technological theatre continues inside the cabin, which is dominated by two large, high-resolution screens. The central infotainment display is so large and responsive I half expected it to offer me a streaming service subscription.

It controls everything, including the 360-degree camera system. This system uses multiple cameras to create a virtual, top-down view of the car and its surroundings. It is so effective it feels like cheating. I found myself using it to navigate my own driveway, just to watch the little animated car on the screen avoid my wilting rose bush, with pixel-perfect precision.

The car is equipped with a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems. The adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality is so competent in traffic jams that my primary role shifted from “driver” to “supervisor of a very diligent robot.”

The lane-centring assist provides gentle steering inputs to keep the vehicle centred, a feature I have come to think of as a persistent, slightly nagging digital mother-in-law who just wants you to stay between the lines. It is a fantastic safety net, even if it does make one feel a little redundant.

Unfortunately, the Haval H6 PHEV has not mastered Android Auto connectivity, with or without a cable. This may mean that getting lost in this smug SUV is its secret weapon.

*Pricing for the GWM Haval H6 PHEV starts at R799,900.

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.