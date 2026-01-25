Chery SA makes major move on local plant

Image by Google Gemini, based on a prompt by Gadget.

Chery is set to establish a local manufacturing operation in South Africa through a planned purchase of a Nissan factory and nearby stamping plant in Rosslyn. This marks a notable shift from importing to local production for the Chinese automaker.

The transaction was announced last week (23 January 2026) and is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, including regulatory approvals. Once these conditions are met, Chery SA will purchase the land, buildings and associated assets of the Nissan facilities, including the nearby stamping plant, with completion expected in mid-2026.

The deal will see the majority of Nissan employees associated with the operation offered employment by Chery SA on substantially similar terms and conditions.

Following the completion of Chery SA’s acquisition of the plant, Nissan will continue to offer vehicles and services to customers in South Africa, as before. Several new vehicle launches planned for fiscal year 2026 include the Nissan Tekton and Nissan Patrol.

“Nissan has a long and proud history in South Africa and has been working to find the best solution for our people, our customers and our partners,” says Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila. “External factors have had a well-known impact on the utilisation of the Rosslyn plant and its future viability within Nissan.

“Through this agreement we’re able to secure employment for the majority of our workforce thereby also preserving opportunities for our supplier network. This move also ensures that the Rosslyn site will continue contributing to the South African automotive sector.”