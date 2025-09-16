Nissan cuts Magnite turbo prices

Photo courtesy Nissan.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Prices drop by up to 10%, with a R10,000 rebate on select grades, to attract price-conscious buyers.

Nissan South Africa has cut prices by 4% to 10% across its Magnite turbo range, with a R10,000 cash rebate on select grades.

Nissan says this supports efforts to offer higher-spec, greater-value compact SUVs at more competitive prices to meet changing consumer demand.

“We wanted to align our model pricing to the needs of the local market, giving South African drivers access to higher-spec compact SUVs with exceptional performance and 5-star Global NCAP-rated safety features,” says Maciej Klenkiewicz, MD of Nissan SA. “We’re confident this will appeal to increasingly price-sensitive buyers, and attract new fans to the exceptional value offered by the Nissan brand.”

Nissan Magnite turbo price adjustments:

0T Visia MT – a R13,800 price decrease from R309,700 to R295,900.

0T Acenta MT – a R10,200 price decrease from R340,100 to R329,900.

0T Acenta CVT – a R25,600 price decrease from R370,500 to R344,900.

0 Acenta+ CVT – a R40,800 price decrease from R410,700 to R369,900.

The latest turbocharged Magnite variants offer a significant jump in power, from 53kW to 74kW, while reaching peak output at lower revs. The torque specs are 160Nm which deliver 2,800rpm. Nissan says this further enhance everyday drivability, especially in urban and semi-urban settings.

The 1.0T range is paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or Nissan’s CVT, with combined fuel consumption rated at 5.27L/100 km for manual variants and 6.00L/100 km for CVT models.

Photo supplied.

The updated Magnite includes several safety upgrades, featuring six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and more than 40 additional safety features. It has achieved a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating under the organisation’s latest test protocols, making it the first compact SUV sold in South Africa to receive this rating.

Safety features include three-point driver and passenger seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorage, anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), hydraulic brake assist (HBA), vehicle dynamic control (VDC), traction control system (TCS), hill start assist (HAS), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Klenkiewicz says: “At these more accessible price-points, and with the added value that comes standard in each vehicle, Nissan is now in a much stronger position to compete in and lead the SA compact SUV market, with the Magnite setting new benchmarks in safety, innovation, and, importantly, value.

“Moreover, the introduction of the Magnite Move panel van is helping us meet the growing needs of small businesses, further broadening the brand’s appeal. And with the recent additions of the Warrior and Stealth to our Navara range – alongside many more exciting developments in the pipeline – Nissan’s long-standing presence in SA is matched by an even more promising future both here and across the continent.”