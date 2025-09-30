Nissan shakes up the scene with new models

Photo courtesy Nissan.

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Nissan is shaking up the motor scene with the launch of the new Model Year X-Trail and the limited-edition Magnite Kuro Black Edition, writes SHERYL GOLDDSTUCK.

New Nissan X-Trail: premium comfort meets rugged versatility

The new Model Year X-Trail brings the best of both worlds: a plush, family-friendly interior with the muscle to take on tougher terrain.

Long loved around the globe, the X-Trail has arrived in South Africa with a host of enhancements, blending everyday practicality with premium-level technology.

Now fitted with a wireless charging pad and a clever approach unlock/walk-away lock system, it enhances the smoothness of daily routine. Standard features across the range include advanced safety tech, family-focused design, and a cabin built for comfort.

Power comes from a reliable 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 135 kW and 244 Nm, coupled with a CVT transmission. With 211 mm of ground clearance, 2,000 kg braked towing capacity, and independent suspension front and rear, the X-Trail is as capable off the beaten track as it is in city traffic.

In the Visia and Acenta trims, a solid feature set including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, five-seater layout, and a generous 585ℓ boot. The Acenta ups the ante with 18-inch alloys, synthetic leather, dual-zone air conditioning, and an around-view monitor.

The Acenta Plus includes a 12.3-inch A-IVI touchscreen with navigation, a heads-up display, and drive mode selector. There is also a terrain mode for trickier conditions, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a seven-seat configuration – ideal for larger families or adventurous getaways.

My one criticism I have of the Nissan vehicles is that a cable is required for Android Auto but not for Apple CarPlay. Yet, the vehicles have wireless charging pads which are compatible with Android and Apple phones.

Kuro goes bold: meet the blacked-out Magnite edition

Already one of South Africa’s compact SUVs, the Nissan Magnite has now gone full stealth mode. The Kuro Black Edition ditches shiny chrome in favour of fierce black accents: black roof rails, grille inserts, skid plates, and sleek alloy wheels. Topped off with a unique Kuro badge, it is bold and unmistakably Magnite.

Inside, the blackout continues: jet-black interior, with a dark roof liner, gloss-black dashboard, steering wheel with black fabric trim, and synthetic leather seats. There is a wireless charging pad for added tech convenience.

Under the bonnet is Nissan’s punchy HRA0 1.0-litre turbocharged engine, paired with a smooth X-Tronic CVT, which makes it great for zipping through the city with confidence.

*Pricing is as follows:

X-Trail 2.5 Visia CVT (5-seater) R 687,900

X-Trail 2.5 Acenta CVT (5-seater) R 751,900

X-Trail 2.5 Acenta Plus 4WD CVT (7-seater) R 812,900

Nissan Magnite 1.0 Turbo Kuro X-Tronic (CVT) R352,900

* Sheryl Goldstuck is general manager of World Wide Worx and editor of GadgetWheels. Follow her on Bluesky on @crazycatbuzz.bsky.social.