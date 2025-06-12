Photo courtesy Nissan.

Four-hundred teams are tackling the Nissan Spirit of Africa Trophy with the new Navara Pro-4X Warrior.

Drivers are pushing the limits of the newly launched Nissan Navara Pro-4X Warrior in the Nissan Spirit of Africa Trophy – one of Africa’s most gruelling 4×4 driving challenges. The competition is taking place at the Sandwani Game Lodge in Gauteng, and culminates in the selection of a top 20 next week.

Elimination rounds began on 22 April, with 400 two-person teams testing their off-road driving skills to secure a spot in the top 20. These teams will be announced after 21 June and will advance to a grand finale later this year. The competition is in its 21st year, and third consecutive edition under the Nissan banner.

Founded by Sarel van der Merwe, the Nissan Spirit of Africa Trophy gives off-road enthusiasts the chance to compete on equal footing in a challenging off-road gauntlet. During the elimination phase, participants power through various skills-based trials requiring precision driving on tricky terrain, and difficult speed tests designed to put the Warrior and its drivers through their paces.

“The surge in enthusiasm and the popularity of this competition – growing from 300 to 400 fully booked team groups in just a year – is remarkable,” says Maciej Klenkiewicz, country managing director for Nissan SA and independent markets Africa.

“This year’s series is particularly exciting, with the introduction of the Warrior as the new official competition vehicle. The Warrior is specifically engineered for exactly these kinds of intense, severe driving circumstances, and we can’t imagine better grounds for proving its capabilities than the Spirit of Africa.”

The Navara Pro-4X Warrior by Premcar is a flagship variant of Nissan’s Navara range, specially enhanced for rugged performance. The Navara variant was recently launched on local shores as part of a collaboration between Nissan and Australian engineering firm Premcar, making South Africa the first market outside Australia to build and offer the Warrior. Manufactured at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant near Pretoria, the Warrior features a 2.5-litre DDTi turbo-diesel engine, putting out 140 kW of power and 450 Nm of torque.

Premcar’s enhancements to the Navara include a reinforced suspension with newly tuned springs and dampers, increased ride height and ground clearance, a wider track, a heavy-duty bash plate, reinforced underbody, and high-performance all-terrain tyres. These are designed to withstand punishing landscapes.

“The Spirit of Africa is a true reflection of Nissan’s heritage and commitment in South Africa,” says Klenkiewicz. “For decades, we’ve built vehicles locally that are made to meet the demands of our unique and rugged terrain. Seeing the Warrior – proudly assembled at our Rosslyn plant – go head-to-head with Africa’s toughest conditions is not only a moment of pride, but a powerful demonstration of what we stand for: capability, endurance, and a deep connection to the people and places that drive us forward.”