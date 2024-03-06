Capable cargo carrier function before flair

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Nissan Navara is about embracing the journey, whether you are tackling rugged outback trails or loading up for your next DIY project, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Nissan Navara commands attention with its rugged appearance, exuding the confidence of a bull ready to charge. Its robust build and beefy tyres scream “off-road capability,” and it lives up to the hype. With versatile 4×4 systems and hill descent control, this Navara conquers steep slopes and navigates muddy paths effortlessly.

The Navara has a spacious bed that can accommodate tools, bikes, and bulkier items with ease. The cabin offers ample space but leans more towards practicality than plushness. Think durable materials rather than fancy finishes. It is all about functionality over frills. while this Nissan has a diesel engine, it is as quiet as a mouse. At times it was so quiet, I thought I was driving an electric vehicle.

Utility vehicles are not exactly known for their fuel efficiency. However, the Navara holds its own, thanks to its modern engine choices. While it will not break records for fuel economy, you will not find yourself constantly refuelling either.

The Navara’s tech is like a reliable multitool – it gets the job done without unnecessary bells and whistles. The infotainment system is straightforward, with features like cabled Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to keep you connected. This system prioritises functionality over flair.

When you are navigating challenging terrain, the intelligent around-view monitor acts as your personal guide. With a dedicated off-road mode, activated at low speeds in 4 LO, it provides a clear perspective of the surrounding landscape, helping you precisely position your front wheels.

Having a 360-degree view is invaluable when hitching up a trailer. The active guidelines assist in aligning your Navara perfectly, and it is equally handy for squeezing into tight parking spaces. The around-view monitor generates a comprehensive ‘bird’s-eye view’ of the vehicle’s surroundings, which is then displayed on the infotainment screen.

The intelligent cameras of the Nissan Navara can also identify moving objects in the vicinity of the vehicle, enhancing parking manoeuvres with added confidence and safety.

The Navara is a solid choice that can handle tough jobs and rough terrain. It is durable, practical, and will not let you down when the going gets tough.

Pricing for the Nissan Navara starts at R 524,500.