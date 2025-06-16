New luxury SUV hits SA streets

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

The Omoda C9 PHEV features 150 km of electric range and a total system output of 440 kW.

The Omoda C9 PHEV has launched in South Africa as the brand’s first model in the premium electrified SUV segment. The plug-in hybrid offers electric driving capability, extended range, and a range of features aligned with the expectations of the luxury SUV category.

The vehicle provides an electric-only driving range of up to 150 km and a total range of over 1,100 km when both power sources are used. The hybrid system produces a combined output of 440 kW and 915 Nm of torque. Omoda rates the fuel consumption at 1.4 L/100 km under combined driving conditions.

The 34.5 kWh battery can be recharged in approximately 5.5 hours using a home Wall Box charger. The vehicle also supports 70 kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 30% to 80% in about 25 minutes at compatible public charging stations.

The interior includes soft-touch materials, integrated technology features, and various comfort options. Standard features include a Sony 12-speaker sound system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 50 W wireless charging pad. The cabin features dual 12.3-inch digital displays – one for infotainment controls and one as the instrument cluster. An Intelligent Voice Command system allows certain functions to be operated through voice prompts initiated with the “Hello, Omoda” phrase.

The Explore trim level is the sole specification available. Exterior features include a diamond-pattern grille, LED headlamps and taillights, daytime running lights, 20-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, and second-row privacy glass. Red-painted brake callipers are also included.

Paint options are Cosmic Black, Meteorite Grey, Moonlight White, and Quantum Grey. A two-tone black roof is available with Moonlight White and Tech Grey variants.

The interior uses Black and Light Brown Nappa leather upholstery. The front seats are electrically adjustable, six-way for the driver and four-way for the front passenger, and include heating and ventilation. The heated Nappa leather-trimmed steering wheel comes standard.

Rear seats offer heating and adjustable backrests. Additional features include dual-zone climate control, rear climate controls, and a heated and cooled central armrest storage compartment.

Acoustic laminated glass is fitted to reduce wind noise and improve cabin quietness during driving. Convenience features include remote keyless entry, push-button start, and a powered tailgate. Luggage capacity is 660 litres, expanding to 1,783 litres with the rear seats folded flat.

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

“The addition of the C9 PHEV to Omoda’s lineup signals a new era for efficient luxury motoring in South Africa,” says Hans Greyling, GM of Omoda and Jaecoo SA. “It’s an SUV for those who want to embrace electric mobility but value performance, elegance, and safety. It’s the best of both worlds – electric when you want it, petrol when you need it.”

The Omoda C9 PHEV comes standard with a range of driver-assist and safety systems, designed to keep occupants safe. The following safety systems can be found on the new Omoda C9 PHEV:

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

Automatic Braking (AEB).

Blind-Spot Monitoring (BSM).

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA).

Rear Cross-Traffic Brake (RCTB).

Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

Lane Change Assist (LCA).

Lane Departure Prevention (LDP).

Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA)

Traffic Congestion Assist (TCA).

Other safety features include front/rear parking sensors, a 540-degree surround-view camera, and front dual, front-side, side curtain, driver knee, and bolster airbags.

Pricing and warranty

The Omoda C9 PHEV is priced at R999,000. It includes a seven-year/100,000 km service plan and a seven-year/200,000 km vehicle warranty. Coverage extends to a 10-year/200,000 km warranty for specific electric drive unit components, a 10-year/1-million km warranty on the engine, and a 10-year/unlimited km battery warranty for the first owner (reverting to 10 years/200,000 km for subsequent owners). Buyers receive seven years of roadside assistance.