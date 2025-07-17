Nissan Navara Stealth breaks cover

Photo courtesy QuickPic.

Reintroduced after six years and built at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant, the Stealth is purpose-built for African roads, from city commutes to off-grid escapes.

In a landmark move to take on the African bakkie market once again, Nissan has unveiled the new South African-manufactured Navara Stealth after a nearly six-year hiatus.

The Stealth is strategically positioned between the Navara LE and PRO-4X, and addresses the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger markets.

The Navara has long set the benchmark for everyday reliability, versatility, and capability in Africa. The new Stealth builds on this reputation with a sharper, more assertive presence tailored to drivers who expect more from their double-cab. Nissan says the powerful Navara variant is built for drivers who need a bakkie that can navigate rush hour traffic from Monday to Friday, haul gear across highways and mountains on Saturday, and still draw attention at the Sunday braai or picnic.

“Despite its name, the Stealth isn’t subtle or quiet by any means. Although it trades the striking chrome of the Navara for a bold matte and gloss black accents, its road presence is far too daring to miss,” says Maciej Klenkiewicz, country director for Nissan South Africa and independent markets Africa (IMA).

“A Navara Stealth driver is someone who’s particularly drawn to the power and precision of a masterfully engineered bakkie of this calibre, yet still wants to arrive at their destination in a vehicle that turns heads.”

The roof rails, grille, mirror caps, door handles, and side steps share the deep black finish of the Stealth signature on the doors and tailgate. A nudge bar, sports bar, and 17-inch alloy wheels, combined with a refinished interior featuring all-black leather-trimmed seats, door panels, and arm rests give the Stealth an attractively aggressive character without compromising its iconic upmarket Navara polish.

A configurable touch infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay feeds sound through six speakers, while front and rear USB-C ports enable faster device charging, allowing for a relaxing commute.

Bakkie devotees will appreciate the Navara range’s unique five-link rear suspension system with coil springs – standard on the Stealth – instead of traditional leaf springs. Recalibrated dampers with faster rebound recovery also allow the rear suspension to return to its normal position more quickly after compression – an enhancement that provides the Stealth both superior comfort and handling, significantly reducing fatigue during long trips or over rough terrain.

Under the bonnet, the Stealth sports a 2.5-litre DDTi diesel engine that sends 140 kW and 450 Nm through a seven-speed gearbox. Peak torque comes in at a maximum 2,000 rpm, while engine power sits at 3,600 rpm, making for a powerful, smooth drive on steep passes. Coupled with an 80-litre tank, the engine’s relatively low fuel appetite gives the Stealth enough legs to clear the Karoo on a single fill.

Built to stand out

For Nissan South Africa, says that Stealth production further validates the Rosslyn plant’s ability to pivot between derivatives tailored for the African market without lengthening takt time (the rate at which a product needs to be produced to meet demand). This flexibility ensures production closely matches client demand, enabling the facility to pursue new export opportunities across corridors in West and East Africa.

“The Navara Stealth again demonstrates Nissan’s long-term dedication to the African market,” says Jordi Vila, president of Nissan Africa. “As part of our comprehensive product strategy, we’ve recently introduced several key models across the continent, including the Navara to the Egyptian market and the New Magnite to Morocco. Joining the Warrior and PRO-4X, the Stealth’s launch represents another milestone in the roll-out of a strong pipeline of products tailored for African customers.

“Ultimately, Africa remains a bakkie-forward continent, with an evolving demand for tough 4x4s and 4x2s that can withstand even the most extreme road conditions. As Nissan expands into new markets globally and refines our current offerings, the Stealth represents our commitment to meeting customers’ requirements at every turn.”