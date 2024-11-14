New Nissan Magnite lands in SA

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The new model, which will be launched across Africa after its Cape Town debut this week, sees major upgrades in design, features and safety.

The new Nissan Magnite, launched globally in India last month, was launched to the South African market this week in Cape Town.

First introduced in 2020, the Magnite will be introduced for the first time to both right and left-hand drive markets in Africa.

“The New Magnite is a key pillar of the Arc, Nissan’s mid-term business plan and a major milestone in Nissan Africa’s product strategy,” says Nissan Africa president Jordi Vila.

Maciej Klenkiewicz, MD of Nissan South Africa and independent markets Africa, said: “Our engineers have taken an incredible design and made it even better to the benefit of our legions of local Magnite fans and I have no doubt, a whole new generation of motorists who will make full use of the Magnite’s potential to allow them to go their own way with all the latest technology that they will need.

“We pride ourselves at Nissan about being innovative and providing mobility solutions across the market. The new Magnite is a vital part of just that, and I look forward to seeing how it continues its journey into the hearts and minds of South African motorists.”

Bold styling and advanced tech

The Magnite is a striking compact SUV, with robust exterior styling complemented by LED lights front and rear, alloy wheels and roof rails.

The new Magnite retains its striking looks and robust exterior styling, adding a configurable TFT driver display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. Life on board is also enhanced with adjustable four colour ambient lighting.

Other new features include remote engine start and the walkaway lock and approach unlock function, cooled glove box storage and on-board air ioniser, which is ideal for motorists and passengers with allergies or respiratory conditions.

Safety

The Magnite’s bodyshell uses high-tensile steel for impressive structural integrity. The updated Magnite features six airbags across all variants, and the bodyshell’s integrity is reinforced with the use of reinforced steel. An auto dimming rear view mirror is available.

Efficient performance

The Magnite is powered by two 1.0-litre engines with one turbocharged, offering an optimum balance of fuel economy and responsive performance, paired by either a manual, automated manual (AMT) or continuously variable transmission.

Thanks to independent Macpherson strut suspension with anti-roll bars and rebound springs at the front and semi-independent coil spring suspension at the rear, occupants will enjoy a comfortable, calm ride without excess roll or pitch, even in the most challenging road conditions.

Ideal for urban mobility

The Magnite is ideal for urban cruising, able to accommodate five passengers thanks to its generous wheelbase. The Around View Monitor provides a bird’s eye view of the car from four cameras relieving all the stress from parking in tight spaces.

Vehicle statistics

Nissan Magnite (normally aspirated – BR10)

999 cc

3-cylinder

53 kW @ 6 250 r/min

96 Nm @ 3 500 r/min

Combined fuel consumption – 5.9 litres / 100 km

Nissan Magnite (normally aspirated – HR10)

999 cc

3-cylinder

74 kW @ 5 000 r/min

152 Nm @ 2 200 r/min – 4 400 r/min

Combined fuel consumption – 5.27 litres / 100 km

Grade Walk

Visia

6-airbags (front, side and curtain airbags)

Vehicle Dynamic Control

Rear Parking Sensors

Tyre Pressure Monitoring Sensors

Electrically adjustable and foldable side mirrors

Speed-sensing lock with child lock and impact-sensing unlocking

Multi-function steering controls

Automatic air conditioning

Shark fin antenna

16″ steel wheels with wheel cover

Roof rails

Acenta

All the features of the Visia, and

Display Audio – 8” touch-screen infotainment system with floating design

Bluetooth connectivity, Wi-Fi and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Frameless auto-dimming mirror

Front LED fog lamps

LED daytime running lights

Approach unlock and walk-away locking

Keyless Start/Stop

7” TFT information screen

16” alloy wheels with two-tone design

Plasma air purifier

LED headlamps

Acenta Plus

Two-tone leather seats with special heat-resistant coatings

All of the features of the Acenta, and

Around View Monitor – four-camera array with bird’s eye view camera angles

Remote starting (on the CVT model only)

Leather Steering wheel

Cruise control with speed limiter (CVT only).