Nissan showcases Leaf Nismo electric racing car

Nissan’s expertise in electric vehicles and high-performance vehicles have come together in the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC.

The all-wheel-drive Leaf Nismo RC boasts more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, which was based on the first-generation Leaf and revealed in 2011. Delivering 322hp and 640Nm of instantly available torque, it offers lightning-quick acceleration, achieving the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds.

The creation of the latest Leaf Nismo RC is not just for show; it acts as a testbed for future technological evolution and showcases the potential of Nissan electric vehicles. It explores what can be achieved with an all-electric twin-motor and all-wheel-drive drivetrain.

It shares its advanced technology with the Leaf road car, and touched down in Europe for the first time at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.

“Nissan’s experience as a pioneer in electric vehicles for the road, combined with Nismo’s 60-plus years of motorsport innovation, led to the conception of a unique car,” says Michael Carcamo, Nissan Global Motorsport Director. “For Nissan, the ‘E’ in ‘EV’ also stands for ‘Exciting’. Putting this philosophy front and centre, we created the Leaf Nismo RC. It amplifies the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility, raising the thrills offered by EVs to a new level.”

As with the Leaf Nismo RC, instant acceleration is a feature of every Nissan EV model. The all-electric powertrains offer a fast driving experience that is complemented by the Leaf’s intelligent design and advanced connectivity.

