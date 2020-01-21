Product of the Day
Nissan showcases Leaf Nismo electric racing car
All-electric Nissan Leaf Nismo RC racing car makes European debut at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.
Nissan’s expertise in electric vehicles and high-performance vehicles have come together in the Nissan Leaf Nismo RC.
The all-wheel-drive Leaf Nismo RC boasts more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, which was based on the first-generation Leaf and revealed in 2011. Delivering 322hp and 640Nm of instantly available torque, it offers lightning-quick acceleration, achieving the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds.
The creation of the latest Leaf Nismo RC is not just for show; it acts as a testbed for future technological evolution and showcases the potential of Nissan electric vehicles. It explores what can be achieved with an all-electric twin-motor and all-wheel-drive drivetrain.
It shares its advanced technology with the Leaf road car, and touched down in Europe for the first time at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain.
“Nissan’s experience as a pioneer in electric vehicles for the road, combined with Nismo’s 60-plus years of motorsport innovation, led to the conception of a unique car,” says Michael Carcamo, Nissan Global Motorsport Director. “For Nissan, the ‘E’ in ‘EV’ also stands for ‘Exciting’. Putting this philosophy front and centre, we created the Leaf Nismo RC. It amplifies the fun-to-drive aspect of electric mobility, raising the thrills offered by EVs to a new level.”
As with the Leaf Nismo RC, instant acceleration is a feature of every Nissan EV model. The all-electric powertrains offer a fast driving experience that is complemented by the Leaf’s intelligent design and advanced connectivity.
For more details on NISMO and Formula-e: https://www.nismo.com/
Product of the Day
Netflix expands to France, over 20 titles for 2020
In a move to expand its European presence, but with major implications for Francophone Africa, Netflix has entered France and now employs 40 staff at its France office.
Netflix has opened its new Paris office, in the heart of the 9th arrondissement. This new office is set to boost Netflix’s presence among France’s creative community, and it promises over 20 French productions in 2020.
Netflix France now employs 40 people, across films and series, partnerships and marketing.
“It is a real honour to be in France, with its rich culture and history of storytelling,” said Reed Hastings, founding chairman and CEO of Netflix. “This office is a sign of our long-term commitment to the country, and will enable us to work even more closely with the French creative community on great shows and films that are made in France and watched all around the world.”
Netflix has, since launching in France in 2014, developed 24 French titles, including 6 films, 9 series, 5 stand-up shows, 3 documentaries and 1 unscripted series. This is not only to serve France, but also the Francophone countries of the world, which include Belgium, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Canada.
2019 was a year of great success for original stories in France, with the horror and young adult sci-fi series Marianne and Mortel, comedies Plan Coeur and Family Business, the film Banlieusards, and Grégory, the documentary series about a case that touched France.
The French content executives have unveiled several original shows to be produced by Netflix over the coming years, as well as a range of series and films made by production partners for Netflix.
“We are incredibly proud of the productions we’re currently filming, the ones we are developing and the ones we’ve unveiled today,” says Damien Couvreur, Netflix’s director of series in France. “The establishment of a new French creative hub brings new opportunities for us to work with the best and most exciting creative talent in France and to bring diverse genres and content to everyone who loves French storytelling.”
Product of the Day
Leak reveals Huawei P40 Pro
A high-resolution render of the Huawei P40 Pro, released by Evan ‘Evleaks’ Blass, shows that it will probably include five rear lenses, two front lenses, and a ceramic build. BRYAN TURNER investigates
The highly-anticipated Huawei P40 Pro is set to be unveiled in Paris in late-March. Many rumours surround its hardware build as well as its software capabilities since Huawei lost the rights to preload Google Apps on the phone.
From the leak, it seems the P40 Pro will feature a near-bezelless screen, like the Mate 30 Pro, which debuted late last year. The screen drops the notch, in favour of a dual-camera cut-out, similar to the Samsung Note 10+. The leak also shows there are small buttons on the side of the device for volume control and locking the device. This is an interesting step back from the buttonless Mate 30 Pro.
The most impressive aspect is the seven cameras which this device will house, five on the back and two on the front. The rear camera system seems to showcase a slight bump, and features a new type of periscope-style telephoto camera. This is expected to provide an 18-240mm equivalence between ultrawide and telephoto. The device is also expected to provide a whopping 13x optical zoom, thanks to the periscope camera.
The build is expected to be glass on the front and back, both of which are curved for ergonomics. From the render, it showcases classy design using ceramics. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port with a speaker grill. And there’s no surprises about the absence of a headphone jack, which hasn’t featured for a while now.
The only real question-mark hanging over this device is: what about Google apps? Huawei is currently touring Europe, showing off the power its smartphones still have without having Google apps installed. Hopefully, they will fill that education gap before the release date of the P40 Pro, less than two months away.