Netflix expands to France, over 20 titles for 2020
In a move to expand its European presence, but with major implications for Francophone Africa, Netflix has entered France and now employs 40 staff at its France office.
Netflix has opened its new Paris office, in the heart of the 9th arrondissement. This new office is set to boost Netflix’s presence among France’s creative community, and it promises over 20 French productions in 2020.
Netflix France now employs 40 people, across films and series, partnerships and marketing.
“It is a real honour to be in France, with its rich culture and history of storytelling,” said Reed Hastings, founding chairman and CEO of Netflix. “This office is a sign of our long-term commitment to the country, and will enable us to work even more closely with the French creative community on great shows and films that are made in France and watched all around the world.”
Netflix has, since launching in France in 2014, developed 24 French titles, including 6 films, 9 series, 5 stand-up shows, 3 documentaries and 1 unscripted series. This is not only to serve France, but also the Francophone countries of the world, which include Belgium, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Canada.
2019 was a year of great success for original stories in France, with the horror and young adult sci-fi series Marianne and Mortel, comedies Plan Coeur and Family Business, the film Banlieusards, and Grégory, the documentary series about a case that touched France.
The French content executives have unveiled several original shows to be produced by Netflix over the coming years, as well as a range of series and films made by production partners for Netflix.
“We are incredibly proud of the productions we’re currently filming, the ones we are developing and the ones we’ve unveiled today,” says Damien Couvreur, Netflix’s director of series in France. “The establishment of a new French creative hub brings new opportunities for us to work with the best and most exciting creative talent in France and to bring diverse genres and content to everyone who loves French storytelling.”
Leak reveals Huawei P40 Pro
A high-resolution render of the Huawei P40 Pro, released by Evan ‘Evleaks’ Blass, shows that it will probably include five rear lenses, two front lenses, and a ceramic build. BRYAN TURNER investigates
The highly-anticipated Huawei P40 Pro is set to be unveiled in Paris in late-March. Many rumours surround its hardware build as well as its software capabilities since Huawei lost the rights to preload Google Apps on the phone.
From the leak, it seems the P40 Pro will feature a near-bezelless screen, like the Mate 30 Pro, which debuted late last year. The screen drops the notch, in favour of a dual-camera cut-out, similar to the Samsung Note 10+. The leak also shows there are small buttons on the side of the device for volume control and locking the device. This is an interesting step back from the buttonless Mate 30 Pro.
The most impressive aspect is the seven cameras which this device will house, five on the back and two on the front. The rear camera system seems to showcase a slight bump, and features a new type of periscope-style telephoto camera. This is expected to provide an 18-240mm equivalence between ultrawide and telephoto. The device is also expected to provide a whopping 13x optical zoom, thanks to the periscope camera.
The build is expected to be glass on the front and back, both of which are curved for ergonomics. From the render, it showcases classy design using ceramics. On the bottom, there’s a USB Type-C port with a speaker grill. And there’s no surprises about the absence of a headphone jack, which hasn’t featured for a while now.
The only real question-mark hanging over this device is: what about Google apps? Huawei is currently touring Europe, showing off the power its smartphones still have without having Google apps installed. Hopefully, they will fill that education gap before the release date of the P40 Pro, less than two months away.
Canon announces Robotic Camera System
True remote control photography is now possible, thanks to a Canon Robotic Camera System called the CR-S700R.
Canon has announced a remote control system for still image shooting, to be available in February 2020. Sports photography and news media use remote photography extensively to capture still images from various viewpoints or angles that cannot be achieved with conventional photography methods. The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R is a release driven by the needs of professional photographers to operate cameras remotely for still images.
The system revolves around a remote pan head that can be used to remotely control and shoot still images using an EOS camera. The system includes a small and lightweight gateway box, an IP camera controller called the CR-G100.
The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 (not included in the package) enables users to control multiple cameras from a PC, display live view images, and remotely trigger a camera or simultaneously shoot with multiple cameras.
The remote pan head uses a centre-type rotational axis that makes the optical axis of the camera perpendicular to the rotational axis of the remote pan head, enabling smooth remote operations like zooming, panning, tilting, and rolling. Ideally suited to follow subjects that move at high speed during sporting events, the remote pan head benefits from a compact design with a turning radius of approximately 260mm, and can be used upright or underslung.
The IP camera controller CR-G100 is a gateway device to connect the camera and the remote pan head. It connects to a PC for remote operation using a wired LAN (Ethernet) cable. The extremely compact and lightweight design has been developed specifically for still image shooting. Various terminals (digital terminal, Ethernet terminal, remote control terminal, among others) necessary for connecting to cameras and pan heads are grouped together to organise previously complicated and bulky wired connection.
The Camera Remote Application CR-A100 software controls the Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and cameras via a PC. It displays live view images from multiple cameras using the IP camera controller CR-G100 and can control a single camera or simultaneous shoot using multiple specified cameras, streamlining the workflow of still image shooting at the news site.
The Robotic Camera System CR-S700R and the Camera Remote Application CR-A100 will be available from mid-February 2020.
For more information and details on product specifications, visit: https://www.canon-europe.com/pro/remote_ptz/CR-S700R