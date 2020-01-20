Netflix expands to France, over 20 titles for 2020

Netflix has opened its new Paris office, in the heart of the 9th arrondissement. This new office is set to boost Netflix’s presence among France’s creative community, and it promises over 20 French productions in 2020.

Netflix France now employs 40 people, across films and series, partnerships and marketing.

“It is a real honour to be in France, with its rich culture and history of storytelling,” said Reed Hastings, founding chairman and CEO of Netflix. “This office is a sign of our long-term commitment to the country, and will enable us to work even more closely with the French creative community on great shows and films that are made in France and watched all around the world.”

Netflix has, since launching in France in 2014, developed 24 French titles, including 6 films, 9 series, 5 stand-up shows, 3 documentaries and 1 unscripted series. This is not only to serve France, but also the Francophone countries of the world, which include Belgium, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Canada.

2019 was a year of great success for original stories in France, with the horror and young adult sci-fi series Marianne and Mortel, comedies Plan Coeur and Family Business, the film Banlieusards, and Grégory, the documentary series about a case that touched France.

The French content executives have unveiled several original shows to be produced by Netflix over the coming years, as well as a range of series and films made by production partners for Netflix.

“We are incredibly proud of the productions we’re currently filming, the ones we are developing and the ones we’ve unveiled today,” says Damien Couvreur, Netflix’s director of series in France. “The establishment of a new French creative hub brings new opportunities for us to work with the best and most exciting creative talent in France and to bring diverse genres and content to everyone who loves French storytelling.”