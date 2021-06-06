Nissan Qashqai innovates electrified powertrains

The new Nissan Qashqais will come with two different powertrain options, the 1.3-litre petrol with mild hybrid, which is offered with two outputs.

The 12V ALiS (Advanced Lithium-ion battery System) mild hybrid system available on the new Qashqai is a more affordable hybrid technology that provides torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and coasting stop (Xtronic only), with improvements to both fuel economy and CO2 output (-4g/km). The ALiS mild-hybrid system adds just 22kg to the overall vehicle mass.

When decelerating, energy is recovered through regeneration and stored in the Lithium-ion battery. This charged energy is then supplied during Idling Stop, Coasting Stop (Xtronic versions only) and Torque Assist.

When coasting to a stop, at speeds of less than 18 km/h, with light braking, the engine will switch off and the stored energy is used to power the vehicle’s electrical equipment. This allows engine stop to be extended and fuel consumption lowered as a result.

A six-speed manual gearbox is the standard option. Nissan says it possesses a positive action, with clearly defined ratios tuned to offer responsive acceleration on the middle gears, with the higher gears optimised for quiet and efficient driving.

The all-wheel-drive system has been upgraded, with a new direct coupling, which sends power to the rear wheels five times faster than the previous generation when it detects front wheel slip. And there is more driver interaction with the new drive mode selector on the centre console. It allows the driver to choose the all-wheel-drive setting according to the conditions, with Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow and Off-Road modes.

After its initial introduction, Qashqai will be offered with the innovative e-Power powertrain, which brings the well-known advantages of an EV, such as responsive performance, without the need for recharging. The battery is charged thanks to a three-cylinder 1.5 litre variable compression turbo motor which runs quietly when needed in the background.

To accommodate this installation, the CMF-C platform was designed from the outset to house the battery pack in the centre of the floorplan, but without compromising cabin or trunk space.

“When we started to define the needs and priorities for the next generation of Qashqai customers, we could see that we faced enormous engineering challenges. We knew Qashqai needed to be electrified, so we opted to develop two innovative powertrain options, which will combine efficiency and responsive performance,” says David Moss, SVP, region research & development, Nissan Technical Centre Europe.

“We also set ourselves a huge challenge: how can we reduce the weight of the bodyshell to improve the new Qashqai’s efficiency, but also improve the stiffness in order to sharpen the dynamic response, while elevating the refinement? Thanks to the new Alliance CMF-C platform, we were able to achieve those challenging objectives.”