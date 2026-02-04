‘Nioh 3’ expands dark samurai series

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

A demo for the role-playing hack-and-slash game is now available ahead of tomorrow’s full launch.

Nioh 3 continues the dark samurai action series with a fast-paced action role-playing sequel set in a supernatural version of feudal Japan. A demo is now available, ahead of the full release tomorrow (6 February 2026).

Nioh 3 delivers a blend of quick combat and historical fantasy. Set after the events of the previous games, the story introduces a less linear structure with larger open areas. These locations aim to retain the tension and difficulty the series is known for while allowing greater freedom of exploration.

Nioh 3 is published by Koei Tecmo and developed by Team Ninja, the same studio behind the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive games.

The sequel is set during an alternate interpretation of Japan’s turbulent past, spanning multiple eras including the early Edo period, Sengoku, Heian, and Bakumatsu periods. Players can take on the role of Tokugawa Takechiyo, the grandchild of Tokugawa Ieyasu, as he battles yokai and supernatural forces while moving toward his eventual rise as shogun.

The game centres on a conflict with his younger brother, Tokugawa Kunimatsu, whose resentment over the line of succession leads him to command yokai in an assault that plunges the country into chaos.

Gameplay builds on the foundations of its predecessors while introducing several new systems. Combat is played from a third-person perspective and revolves around two distinct styles that can be switched during battle. The Samurai style retains the familiar stance-based weapon system, Ki management, and Ki Pulse mechanic, alongside a new parrying feature and an Arts Proficiency gauge that enables powerful attacks once filled.

Image courtesy Steam.

The Ninja style offers a faster, more evasive approach, focusing on aerial and ranged combat, ninja tools, and a Mist ability that creates a decoy to reposition behind enemies.

Unlike earlier entries, the two playstyles do not share equipment, but players can transition between them freely. Guardian spirit transformations, Soul Cores, and supernatural abilities also return. Character customisation remains a core feature, allowing players to tailor Takechiyo’s appearance.

Environments include hostile villages, roaming yokai, and the ominous presence of an area known as the Crucible. Points of interest scattered throughout the open fields offer optional challenges and side activities, signalling a shift away from the more linear progression of earlier titles.

In addition to its single-player experience, Nioh 3 supports online multiplayer through two modes. Summon Visitor allows players to call in assistance for difficult encounters, while Expedition enables co-operative exploration of the game’s open areas.

Where to play Nioh 3

Nioh 3 launches on PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam tomorrow (6 February 2026). A free demo is available to play.