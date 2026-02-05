SA romcom ‘Yoh! Bestie’ streams on Netflix

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Unspoken feelings resurface when a long-standing friendship is tested by jealousy and an unexpected engagement.

Yoh! Bestie follows Thando and Charles as unresolved feelings bubble up when they reconnect ahead of his wedding.

The South African romantic comedy is streaming on Netflix from today (6 February 2026).

Thando, who has struggled with relationships, is forced to confront jealousy when her close friend Charles returns from travelling with his fiance?. Unsettled emotions stir the boundaries between friendship and expectation, ahead of a marriage set to take place in Knysna.

Created by Tiffany Barbuzano and Johnny Barbuzano, the movie continues the story first introduced in Yoh! Christmas. Katlego Lebogang ( Spinners ) and Siya Sepotokele (The River) return in the lead roles as Thando and Charles.

The cast includes Didie Makobane, Kagiso Modupe, Yonda Thomas, Fikile Mthwalo.

Yoh! Bestie was filmed in the Western Cape, with Knysna serving as the primary setting for the destination wedding featured in the story. Additional scenes were shot in Plettenberg Bay, using coastal and outdoor locations along the Garden Route to establish the film’s setting.

Yoh! Bestie was produced by BBZee Films, and features the production team InterCityCrew.

The movie forms part of a large local slate set to hit Netflix this year. The streamer says the content will feature a mix of returning fan favourites, high-stakes drama and globally celebrated formats reimagined through a local lens.