‘Cult of the Lamb’ releases major expansion

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

The ‘Woolhaven’ downloadable content adds a frozen new region, expanded survival mechanics and deeper narrative elements to the game.

The roguelike action-adventure game Cult of the Lamb launched its first major paid expansion today (22 January 2026). The downloadable content (DLC), titled Woolhaven, opens a frozen new region shaped by forgotten gods, spreading corruption and long-buried history, as players are drawn into a harsher chapter of the cult’s journey.

The critically acclaimed game launched in 2022 and holds an overwhelmingly positive rating on Steam, with 96% approval from more than 50,000 player reviews.

What is Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven?

The Woolhaven DLC introduces a new winter-themed region centred on the forgotten deity Yngya, the forgotten God of the lambs. The content expands the narrative, tasking players with restoring a long-abandoned mountain settlement while confronting a spreading corruption known as the Rot.

The story includes a setting defined by harsh environmental conditions, including blizzards and freezing temperatures that directly affect cult management. Players can construct additional buildings and systems to protect followers from exposure, hunger and frostbite, adding new survival considerations to the existing gameplay loop.

Image supplied.

Exploration is expanded through a new mountainous realm affected by the Rot, featuring new enemy types and two additional dungeons. Progressing through this area reveals more of the game’s backstory, with encounters involving rival factions, hostile creatures and lingering spirits connected to past events. Player actions in the region influence the broader world, increasing the stakes beyond the immediate environment.

Woolhaven introduces ranching mechanics, allowing players to breed and manage animals that provide resources such as wool, warmth and food. These animals can be cared for by followers, ridden by the player character and integrated into cult operations, further extending the game’s management systems.

Where to play Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven?

Cult of the Lamb: Woolhaven is available to play on and PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. The game is developed by Massive Monster and published by Devolver Digital.