‘Slay the Spire 2’ enters Early Access

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

The sequel expands the deckbuilding formula with a new co-op mode and evolving challenges.

Slay the Spire 2 releases into Early Access today (5 March 2026) as the next chapter in the critically acclaimed roguelike deckbuilder series. The original holds an “overwhelmingly positive” rating on Steam, with 97% of more than 72,000 reviews marked as positive.

The sequel revisits the Spire, which has reopened after lying dormant for 1,000 years. It introduces a new co-op mode alongside evolving challenges. Now hungrier and more dangerous than before, the Spire presents new trials as players ascend a twisted labyrinth of environments, formidable foes, and unpredictable threats.

In multiplayer, up to four players can team up, using a selection of team-based cards and new synergies to shape strategy. The ascent can still be tackled solo.

Image courtesy Steam.

Players can choose from five characters, including returning figures and two new additions. Confirmed characters include the Ironclad, Silent, Defect, Necrobinder, and Regent. Each character has distinct cards, motives, playstyles, and backstories that unfold through repeated attempts to conquer the Spire.

The sequel expands the formula with new cards, relics, and potions, offering additional possibilities and potential consequences. Players can uncover fragments of the Spire’s mysterious timeline and encounter some of its most ancient inhabitants.

Additional content is planned throughout the Early Access period, including new cards, events, environments, and enemies, alongside ongoing balance updates. The developer said the decision to release in Early Access again was driven by the community’s role in the original game’s success, citing player feedback, translations, video essays, tier lists, and fan art as key contributions.

Where to play Slay the Spire 2

Slay the Spire 2 is available to play in Early Access on PC via Steam.