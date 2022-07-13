Nintendo Switch gets Splatoon Edition theme

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Something fresh is surfacing! On 26 August, a special edition Splatoon 3 themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system will be available in stores featuring design inspiration from the new Splatoon 3 game. Adorned with splashy, squid-tastic images straight out of Splatsville, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model Splatoon 3 Special Edition includes a set of one blue and one yellow gradient Joy-Con controllers with white underbellies and a white, graffiti-themed Nintendo Switch dock.

Splatoon 3 launches for Nintendo Switch on 9 September at a suggested retail price of $59.99. Alongside this is the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, featuring striking colours and images fit for Inklings and Octolings alike, at a suggested retail price of $74.99, and the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case at a suggested retail price of $24.99. Whether you’re engaging in an online Turf War at home, or playing Story Mode on the go, these items will help ensure you’re slinging ink in style.

In the Splatoon 3 game, players engage in chaotic 4-v-4 Turf War clashes across a mix of new and returning stages, where teams face off to cover the most ground in their ink to win, and discover features, weapons and the trendiest gear this side of the sun. It also features a single-player campaign and the next iteration of the co-op Salmon Run mode.

Join Agent 3 in the single-player story mode for a fight against the unruly Octarians and discover the secrets of a mysterious place called Alterna and the Fuzzy Ooze. When diving into Salmon Run, players ink up with teammates to fend off waves of dangerous Salmonid bosses, some of which are colossal in size!

All prices and launch dates were provided for the North America region. South African availability and pricing have not yet been announced.