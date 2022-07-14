Instax mini Link 2 – coming soon to SA

Fujifilm’s latest portable smartphone printer, the Instax mini Link 2, is set to arrive in August. The new model can print around 100 pictures on a single charge.

Fujifilm South Africa has announced the latest in the Link range of portable printers – the Instax mini Link 2. The Link 2 follows in the footsteps of 2019’s highly successful Mini Link, offering on-the-spot printing of smartphone photos.

The new mobile printer transfers an image from the user’s smartphone to commence printing in about 15 seconds. It also supports continuous printing and is capable of printing about 100 Instax prints per charge, all cableless via Bluetooth.

Draw on prints using InstaxAIR

Making use of card-size Instax Mini film, the Link 2 offers a variety of functions to ensure photo printing is a social occasion, being the first in the Instax series to feature InstaxAiR.

This augmented reality (AR) effect works through the dedicated Link 2 app and allows users of the Mini Link 2 to add graphics to their prints, including bubbles, petals, neon, spray paint or a glitter look.

By simply holding the Mini Link 2 printer, pressing the feature button on top, and aiming the side LED to draw in the air, what is drawn will then appear on the print preview in-app.

Once the user is happy with the look, the graphics will appear on the print itself when printed with the Mini Link 2. Users of the InstaxAiR feature can record a video of the drawing being made and share the moment as a printable QR code that appears on the print. The QR code can be scanned by others to view the video, download it, or to share on social media.

Customise Instax prints with Image Modes, Design Frames, and Stickers

The Instax Mini Link 2 app contains a variety of design elements that can be overlaid onto the selected image. Users can also use their finger to draw a picture on a photo; select the best artistic filters; or manually adjust brightness, contrast and the saturation of the image. If it’s difficult to choose between images, combine up to eight pictures into a single Instax print via the collage feature.

When printing users can choose between two image colour modes – Instax-Rich Mode for deep, enhanced colours or Instax-Natural Mode for an original look.

In addition to smartphone compatibility, the Mini Link 2 is also compatible with the Fujifilm X-S10 mirrorless digital camera, allowing photographers to send their images directly from the camera to the printer. Other Fujifilm digital camera users can use the Fujifilm Camera Remote app to transfer image data directly to the Link 2’s app to produce prints.

The Instax mini Link 2 printer will be offered in Soft Pink, Clay White and Space Blue, and is expected to be available in South Africa at the end of August 2022. The Link 2 is set to retail for a suggested retail price of R2 799.

New Spray Art film introduced

Accompanying the launch of the Mini Link 2 will be the new Instax Mini Spray Art instant film, featuring a colourful rainbow spray design that reflects light. It’s the perfect complement to the Mini Link 2’s InstaxAiR feature, making any image pop with added colour.

This new film variety is also expected to be available in August, for a recommended retail price of R180.