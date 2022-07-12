FNB Virtual Card gets an extra fuel back in eBucks

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

FNB recently revealed its qualifying Retail and Commercial clients will get an extra R2 in eBucks for fuel purchases at Engen.

With fuel prices rising to record highs in South Africa, FNB recently announced that its qualifying Retail and Commercial customers will get an additional R2 per litre back in eBucks for fuel purchases at Engen. This benefit is available to customers regardless of a customer’s eBucks reward level and is in addition to what they would have ordinarily earned. The qualifying criteria require customers to pay for the fuel at Engen using their FNB and RMB Private Bank Virtual Cards and complete at least one online Virtual Card transaction per month at any merchant. Customers also need to load their vehicle on nav» car on the FNB App to qualify for this benefit.

“Our Virtual Card can be linked to a credit card, fusion or debit card, and customers can also load it on FNB-supported digital wallets,” says Ashley Saffy, business development head at FNB Card. “Customers who use our Virtual Cards have several options for making secure and convenient payments. This includes scanning a QR code with Scan to Pay, tapping their smartphone or a wearable device. Our iOS users can also link it to Apple Pay for tap payments while Android users can use FNB’s Tap to Pay. In addition, the Virtual Card can be used on Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, and Garmin Pay.”

After creating your FNB Virtual Card, you should create a Card PIN from the Virtual Card menu, as certain device ‘Tap’ payments require a Card PIN at the point of sale (POS). To load your FNB Virtual Card and start making safer and more convenient payments while maximising fuel rewards, follow these steps:

How to load a Virtual Card on Apple Pay

Log into the FNB App

Select Cards

Select your virtual card

Select “Add to Apple Wallet”

Follow the prompted steps

How to pay using Apple Pay

Double click the side button of the iPhone

Authenticate with biometrics or device passcode

Hold and tap the top of your iPhone near the contactless symbol on the card machine or Point of Sale device to complete your payment.

No card pin is required at the point of sale.

How to load your Virtual Card for Tap to Pay on an Android device

Log into the FNB App

Select payments > Select FNB Pay > Select Tap to Pay

Select Register on the bottom right

Select your virtual card(s) and select a virtual card as your default card at the bottom of the screen

Select continue then confirm the cards you are about to register

Wait a moment while registration takes place.

How to pay using a Virtual Card using an Android device

Ensure your device’s NFC is enabled.

Unlock your smartphone with your device passcode (pattern, password, PIN or fingerprint).

Tap your unlocked phone on the card machine and hold for a few seconds

Your phone will vibrate once for a successful payment & you will receive a push notification.

For payments over a certain amount, you may need to enter your PIN on the card machine (use your virtual card pin which can be found on the FNB App, under the cards page > select virtual card > Manage pin)

Scan to Pay for Android and iOS users

Login to the FNB Banking App

On the Home Screen select ‘Scan to Pay’

(Alternatively, go to ‘Payments’, then ‘FNB Pay’ ‘Scan to Pay’)

Scan the merchant’s QR code

Select which virtual card you would like to use (if you have multiple)

Enter the transaction amount

Confirm the payment

How to load your car on nav» Car

Login to the FNB Banking App

Select nav» ‘nav-igate life’ on the Home Screen

Select nav» Car

Select ‘My Garage’

Select ‘Add a vehicle

Follow the prompts to continue

Saffy says: “The needs of our customers are our top priority, and we are always looking for innovative ways to meet those needs. Our Virtual Card is an integral part of our efforts to make our customers’ payment experience as convenient, safe, and secure as possible. To date, over 3 million FNB Virtual Cards have been activated since the launch in 2021 and we continue to see increased adoption across all customer segments”