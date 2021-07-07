Nintendo launches new OLED Switch

The new Nintendo Switch, labelled “Nintendo Switch (OLED model)”, is set to launch on 8 October for $349 (around R5000) in the USA. While the new model features good hardware improvements, the chipset has not been changed, as expected by many market observers, who were predicting a new “Switch Pro”, with features like 4K gaming, for this year.

The OLED model features, as one would expect, an OLED screen. The new 7” panel is larger than the original Nintendo Switch by 0.8 of an inch. As we’ve seen with OLED panels in smartphones and TVs, it can deliver more vivid colours and crisper contrast, while increasing the time one can spend playing games on battery.

Instead of a flimsy kickstand that’s “designed to snap off”, the OLED model features a wider integrated stand, which spans the length of the console with Joy-Cons controllers disconnected. This also enables the tabletop stand to take on additional angles, with the new ability to be slightly propped up or near upright.

The storage has been bumped up from 32GB to 64GB – not a huge upgrade, but the microSD card slot is still there for expanding one’s storage. The new dock included with the system features a wired LAN port, enabling online players to get lower latency or a stable connection if their TV is too far away from a Wi-Fi connection.

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” says Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

Nintendo says all previously released Joy-Con are compatible with this new model.

For more information about the OLED model, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/oled-model/.