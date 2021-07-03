Logitech McLaren e-racing opens to South Africans

Logitech G and McLaren Racing have announced the G Challenge eracing competition will now be open to South African motorsports enthusiasts and amateur drivers for the first time.

The official 2021 Logitech McLaren G Challenge racing season started on 1 July 2021 and feature several new additions and challenges. The tournament expands to include three divisions: Open Wheel, Stock Car and Sport Car Racing. In this fourth year, G Challenge is played on the iRacing and Assetto Corsa Competizione games and culminates with the Grand Finale on 15 January 2022, in Las Vegas, NV.

“The success of G Challenge 2020 was underscored by an effort to continue entertaining motorsport fans,” says Jim Hoey, head of G Challenge at Logitech G. “This year we will return with new formats, multiple game titles and a monthly schedule of broadcasted races that will continue to excite race fans around the world.”

In celebration of this year’s event, Logitech G and McLaren will host a celebrity Pro-Am race on 7 July, where celebrities will form two teams to compete in a Stock Car and Open Wheel race. American racing driver William Byron and McLaren Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will captain and draft their respective teams. Additional celebrities include rapper, singer, and songwriter A$AP Ferg, Arrow McLaren SP racing driver Felix Rosenqvist, American race car driver and Nascar pit reporter Parker Kligerman, and Indianapolis 500 Champion from Brazil Tony Kanaan.

“McLaren Racing embraced Logitech McLaren G Challenge as a way to keep racing fans entertained, but we quickly realised it was an opportunity to collaborate with Logitech G in an industry that continues to explode,” says Lindsey Eckhouse, director of licensing, ecommerce and esports at McLaren Racing. “G Challenge is in a class of its own, delivering an opportunity for amateur drivers and motorsports enthusiasts to compete and race like professionals. We look forward to another year of excitement and fun, building McLaren’s presence in this space.”

The top three racers from each division (Open Wheel, Stock Car and Sport Car) will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to the Grand Finals Weekend to compete for the championship. The Grand Finals Weekend will be packed full of activities, including a live on-track driving experience with exotic race cars, meet and greets with professional drivers, athletes and other celebrities, and a chance at winning the McLaren Racing VIP Experience Grand Prize.

Registration for the online qualifiers are open now at LogitechGChallenge.com.