FIFA 22 gets next-gen tech: see reveal trailer

Electronic Arts has introduced EA SPORTS FIFA 22, featuring next-gen HyperMotion technology that brings a realistic and immersive gameplay experience to life on next-gen consoles and Stadia. FIFA 22 will be available on 1 October for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.



Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver a realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game.



HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. EA’s proprietary machine-learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real-time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.



“FIFA 22 offers millions of fans around the world a chance to engage with the sport they love in an unprecedented way,” said Nick Wlodyka, GM, EA Sports FIFA. “Each player experiences FIFA in their own way but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there. HyperMotion elevates that even further on next-gen consoles and Stadia and completely changes the feel of the game”.



The new game also offers innovative features across other parts of gameplay and its most popular modes including Career Mode, Volta Football, Pro Clubs and FIFA Ultimate Team. Fans can expect more consistency and distinct personalities between the posts with a complete goalkeeper system rebuild, a new Create a Club experience in Career Mode, and the introduction of FIFA Ultimate Team Heroes, new items that represent the stories and glory of cult players and fan favourites.



Paris Saint-Germain striker and global football icon Kylian Mbappé graces the cover for the second year in a row, making him one of few to earn back-to-back cover star status, alongside others like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Being on back-to-back FIFA covers is amazing,” said Kylian Mbappé. “I have a very special relationship with the game and look forward to enjoying FIFA 22 alongside all of you”.

With 17,000+ players across 700+ teams in more than 90 stadiums and over 30 leagues, FIFA 22 is the only place you can play in iconic competitions such as UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, brand new UEFA Europa Conference League, Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga Santander, Conmebol Libertadores and Conmebol Sudamericana.



Players who pre-order FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition by 11 August will receive an untradeable FUT Heroes player item from 1 December. The Ultimate Edition also includes up to four days Early Access, Dual Entitlement, FIFA Points, and other perks. Visit https://www.ea.com/games/fifa/fifa-22/buy.